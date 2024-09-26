‘I Always Felt Supported’: Jenna Bush Hager Talks About Her Special Bond With Twin Sister Barbara

Jenna Bush Hager is all about sisterhood! The journalist talked about the bond between her and her twin sister Barbara and didn't shy away while praising her and giving her credit for having her job, per People magazine.

The Today journalist conversed with the publication on September 24, Wednesday as she hosted the Creator Book Club with author Coco Mellors at McNally Jackson Rockefeller Center in New York.

Hager moderated a discussion with the Mellors for her latest book Blue Sisters and shared why it inspired her as a reader and as a sister herself. She talked about liking the theme of sisterhood in literature as having a sister had informed each decision she has ever made.

She mentioned, "I don't think I'd have this job. I don't know (that) I would've started this book club. She makes me feel brave and empowered because she was my first audience. She was the first hand I held. And so I always felt supported, even when we were teens, and we threw shoes at each other's heads.”

While talking about Mellors latest book, she said that she related to that. The journalist expressed that the way the author describes the relationship of sisters in the book in a very honest way and it is not “sugar-coated.”

She mentioned that they aren’t “perfect” and have some “flaws” just like each one of us and yet they are “ better when they find home within each other. And I love that. I love the concept of that.”

Hager revealed her and her sister’s love for reading books and said they still are big readers. Hager shared that she suggests books to Barbara all the time. But Barbara doesn’t share her book recommendations with her because Hager can't read anything else as she has to work. The journalist sent her sister Blue Sisters and said that she loved it.

However, it appears that she not only shares a deep connection with Barbara but also with her newborn nephew, Edward Finn, who Barbara birthed with her husband Craige Coyane.

Hager shared a congratulatory post on Instagram earlier in August which reflected her joy of becoming an aunt for the second time. Her sister and her spouse first welcomed a daughter in 2021, who they named Cora Georgia.

