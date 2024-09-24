Jenna Bush Hager Reveals Dad George W Bush Once Roasted Her In Front Of THIS Former US President

On the latest episode of Today with Hoda and Jenna, co-host Jenna Bush Hager recalled a funny moment with her father, former President George W. Bush. The recollection took place on Monday, September 23, during a discussion about a recent event for which she served as moderator. The conversation shed light on Jenna and her father's unusual dynamic, particularly in the company of famous public figures such as Barack Obama.

Jenna Bush Hager began her segment by saying her weekend was great. She described her travels to Houston, Austin, and Los Angeles, where she took part in the A&E and History Channel's History Talk events. Jenna joked about the dynamics of being with her parents throughout the event, hinting at the funny encounters that followed.

She stated, "I was with my parents, which is already really hilarious because [of] the dynamic." Jenna was supposed to be the moderator, but her father quickly took over the talk.

She recalled the event, adding, “And what happens — and I would give some insight here and there when I thought I could. But other than that it was like, ‘Alright Jenna, why don’t you tell everybody about the time you were arrested?’ It was just an hour roast.”

The playful banter continued throughout the event, with Jenna adding that she would ask questions, and he would roast her a little. She would ask a question and then he would slightly roast again.

Former President Barack Obama was among the distinguished attendees, who had a chance to witness the lively exchange. Jenna recalled Obama's reaction to her father's teasing. After seeing some of the playful roasts, Obama approached Jenna and asked, “How do you do that? Why do you do this?”

This sparked a moment of connection between Jenna and Obama. He said to Jenna that this must be hard for her. Her straightforward answer was, "Yes, it is." Jenna Bush Hager also shared memories from her youth, including an emotional moment when she and her twin sister, Barbara, shared their fears about their father's presidential ambitions.

Earlier this month while discussing Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson's latest book on the talk show, the mother of three admitted that she and her twin sister Barbara begged her father not to run for president in fear that he would lose.

She vividly remembered that crucial conversation, saying that when she was 16, her father sat her sister and Jenna down and said that he really wanted their support as he wanted to run for president. She said that her sister Barbara and herself broke down in tears.

