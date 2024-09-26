Julia Roberts Set To Voice Lisa Marie Presley’s Memoir Audiobook Alongside Riley Keough: 'It Was A Real Privilege'

Julia Roberts and Riley Keough are joining forces to adapt the late Lisa Marie Presley’s memoir From Here to the Great Unknown into an engaging audiobook. The memoir is scheduled to be released on October 8th. It will include both Roberts’ and Keough’s voices alongside unpublished interviews of Presley.

Roberts told People, "I was so moved by Lisa Marie’s incredible memoir. It was a real privilege to give voice to her wild and beautiful life and I deeply appreciate Riley entrusting me with her mother’s story."

The memoir portrays a deep episode in Lisa Marie’s life, covering her youth as the daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, her relationship ventures, and her extent of being a mother and a grandmother as well.

Other things mentioned in the book include more painful experiences such as her battle with drugs, her depression after the death of her father, and even the sad loss of her son, Benjamin to suicide in the year 2020.

While deeply appreciating the Pretty Woman star's involvement with the project, Riley told the outlet, "I couldn’t think of anyone more perfect to help share her story with the world."

Keough, Lisa Marie’s daughter took over the task of finishing the incomplete memoir after the demise of her mother following a small bowel obstruction. This was because it was a promise that she had made to Lisa Marie. To achieve this Riley employed her mother’s tapes to help in infusing the narrative with relevant perspective, detail, and depth.

As per People, Riley would like this memoir to portray Lisa Marie as a three-dimensional being, for the most part moving away from the public’s picture of being Elvis Presley’s daughter.

She would want the memoir to shed light on her mother's humbleness, sense of humor, softness, and emotional strength. She wrote to the outlet, "I want to give voice to my mother in a way that eluded her while she was alive."

The audiobook will include the previously unheard, recorded voice of Lisa Marie. From Here to the Great Unknown can be pre-ordered now and upon its release on October 8th, readers will be immersed in Lisa Marie’s journey, telling it in her own words enhanced by Julia Roberts’ and Riley Keough’s narration.

