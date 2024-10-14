'I Am A Father Of...': Breaking Bad Star Bryan Cranston Endorses Kamala Harris And Tim Walz; Highlights Importance Of 'Freedom Of Choice'

Bryan Cranston, best known for his role as Walter White in Breaking Bad, has publicly endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz for the 2024 presidential election.

The actor, who has become more open about his support for reproductive rights, talked about protecting freedom of choice and his daughter's future. Cranston also attended Oprah Winfrey's virtual town hall to express his support for Harris and Walz's leadership and hope for positive change in Washington.

Cranston, who is known for his powerful on-screen performances, talked about the need to protect reproductive rights, stating that his daughter and other daughters must have the right to make decisions about their own bodies.

"I'm not a politician; I'm not a doctor or a lawyer, but I have played all of this on television," Cranston stated. "But I am a father of a daughter, and it's important to me for her life now and for the future and for other fathers' daughters to be able to have within their lifetime the fundamental right of freedom of choice."

Cranston stressed that the decision over a woman’s body should be made by the woman herself, without interference. "There should not be anyone but them deciding what happens to their own body," he stated. "That's why I'm enthusiastically supporting Vice President Harris and Gov. Walz."

Oprah Winfrey hosted a virtual town hall event in Michigan to support Vice President Harris' campaign, which drew a large number of celebrity supporters.

Oprah returned to her role as a talk show host, and she used the opportunity to spotlight Harris' leadership and tackle pressing political issues. The event was live-streamed to a broad audience, with nearly 200,000 people tuning in, according to the Harris campaign.

Many A-list celebs joined the town hall via Zoom, including Bryan Cranston, Chris Rock, Ben Stiller, Jennifer Lopez, Tracee Ellis Ross, Julia Roberts, and Meryl Streep.

Cranston, speaking via Zoom, showed his enthusiasm for Harris' campaign, stating, "I am smiling from ear to ear, Oprah." He said that he had never felt this much joy and optimism in a campaign in a long time.

Cranston praised Harris for bringing optimism back into American politics. He said he is so appreciative of Kamala for bringing back optimism and fighting cynicism and animosity in Washington, and he believes Harris is the best candidate to lead the country forward. He stated he believes she will be a terrific president.

