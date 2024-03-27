Jimmy Fallon And Drew Barrymore Puts Shakira Through Hilarious Lie Detector Test; See Here

Hold onto your seats because the iconic duo of Jimmy Fallon and Drew Barrymore recently embarked on a mission to uncover the truth behind Shakira’s infamous claim that Hips Don’t Lie. In a comedic twist on The Tonight Show, the hosts set the stage for a polygraph test to settle the age-old debate once and for all. Yes, the hosts decided to subject the Grammy-winning singer to a polygraph test. Let’s dive into the sun-filled adventure and find out whether Shakira’s hips truly hold the secrets to honesty.

Getting to the bottom of the mystery

In a moment that will go down in television history, Jimmy Fallon and Drew Barrymore took center stage to conduct a unique experiment: reading the signs of Shakira’s body through a polygraph test.

The test, complete with censors on her hips, aimed to uncover thre truth behind her famous song, Hips Don’t Lie. As Shakira swayed to the music, Fallon and Barrymore closely watched the results. “They’re telling the truth,” Barrymore confirmed. “Well, Hips Don’t Lie,” Fallon chimed in. Shakira with a smile, simply replied, “Told ya.”

Shakira’s new album

Following the lighthearted lie detector test, Shakira joined Fallon for an interview where she shed light on the inspiration behind her latest album. Her new album’s title is Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran, meaning women no longer cry. The Colombian superstar emphasized the importance of women reclaiming control over their emotions and rejecting societal speculations.

Shakira explained, “It’s men’s turn now. We’ve done that for too long, you know? For too long, we’ve been sent to cry with a script in our hands and without an end just because we’re women. We have to conceal our pain in front of our kids, in front of society. We have to heal in a certain way. And I don’t think anyone is supposed to tell us how to heal.”

She continued, “Like, no one is supposed to tell a she-wolf how to lick her wounds, you know? I think that now women decide when to cry, how to cry, and until when.”

Why it took seven years for her to release her new album

Shakira on Fallon’s show also talked about why it took seven years to release her new album, after her last one, El Dorado. She said, “I’ve been putting out music here and there, but I think it was really hard for me to put together a body of work. I didn’t have time. It was the husband factor.”

With newfound freedom, Shakira expressed her excitement to focus on her music and creative endeavors without any hindrances. Without naming her ex-husband Gerard Pique, she said, “Now I’m husband-less. The husband was dragging me down. Now I’m free. Now I can actually work!”

During her appearance on The Tonight Show, Shakira performed Punteria, a song originally featuring Cardi B. She wore white baggy pants and a top with ropes, giving an amazing performance with four female dancers.

The stage was decorated with shiny curtains and a pearl-like backdrop with a huge diamond, highlighting the theme of resilience in Shakira’s new album.

