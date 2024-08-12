‘I Am Seeing Someone': Summer House Star Jesse Solomon Shares Major Update On Dating Life

Summer House star Jesse Solomon is officially mingled. The Bravolebrity recently shared a compelling update on his dating life. Two months after Summer House Season 8 concluded, Solomon confirmed that he has a new flame with whom he intends to be mindful of this new phase of his life.

The 31-year-old star spilled details about his new romance in an Amazon Live session on August 7. “I am seeing someone. I know, it’s pretty crazy. Yeah. That’s all I need to say about that,” Solomon said, tight-lipped on his partner’s name.

Fans have been curious about the Summer House alum’s relationship status, who joined the Bravo reality in Season 8, as he never missed an opportunity to date throughout the season. Noting the same, he said during the live, “I know what you’re thinking – ‘That’s crazy for Jesse Solomon, the guy who once went on three dates in a single week.’”

The Chicago native acknowledged the “change of pace” saying he is still getting used to it while learning and growing, but is “happy” nevertheless to have found someone he genuinely liked.

Allowing a deeper insight into his relationship, Solomon shared that he and his better half routinely work out plans via a shared note. “The girl that I’m seeing right now, we have a shared note. For better or for worse,” the investor-turned-reality-star said. In the note, they jot down exciting activities they want to do, and when it’s done, the couple strikes it off the note to make room for future activities.

Advertisement

Though the move has its pros and cons, Solomon, who was the Vice President of Chicago Atlantic Group until March 2024, claimed it “keeps it fun” and exciting with his partner.

But that’s not all, the influencer declared that he has since deleted the dating apps from his phone. It follows the realization that they serve more people looking for entertainment than to date. “when you find somebody you like, you got to leave the dating apps behind you.”

Jesse Solomon, since being cast on Summer House, has gained significant traction on social media with a current 154k Instagram following. ScreenRant reported that he lost his finance job due to his questionable on-screen behavior and dating habits.

In Season 8, the reality star also garnered viewers’ attention for his grappling with cancer risks. A cancer survivor from five years ago, Solomon was afraid he was not completely free of the disease still.

Advertisement

However, an eventual cancer checkup relieved him from the concerns. The star also gained popularity for his newfound bromance with fellow cast West Wilson, 28. The duo were captured sharing heartfelt moments in several episodes of the latest season.

But rest assured, as Solomon will return for Summer House Season 9 where viewers learn more about his budding romance. Season 8 cast members Kyle Cooke, Amanda Batula, Paige DeSorbo, Ciara Miller, Gabby Prescod, and West Wilson will also find their way back to their shared beach house in Montauk while navigating through the ups and downs with their peers.

ALSO READ: Summer House's Lindsay Hubbard Reflects On Her Journey From Heartbreak To Pregnancy: 'I Feel Like My Prayers Were Answered'