‘I Am So Blessed': David Hasselhoff Shares Heartfelt Emotional Post For First Grandchild

David Hasselhoff couldn't hold back his tears as he embraced his new role as a grandfather. The iconic Baywatch star shared a heartwarming snapshot from the hospital on Instagram to announce the birth of his granddaughter.

On August 14, the 72-year-old actor wrote, “A grandfather in tears. WOW, she's perfect. I am so blessed.” Hasselhoff, a legendary actor, singer, and television personality, holds the Guinness World Record for being the most-watched man on television.

In the touching photo, The Hoff, wearing a black t-shirt, is seen holding the baby, who is wrapped in a pink blanket, with visible emotion. Last week, his daughter Taylor Hasselhoff-Fiore and her husband, Madison Fiore, welcomed their beautiful daughter, London Hasselhoff Fiore. Taylor is one of David Hasselhoff's two children from his previous marriage to Pamela Bach.

Taylor Hasselhoff-Fiore shared the joyful news of London's arrival on Instagram, radiating happiness. She affectionately captioned a series of photos featuring their adorable daughter, writing: “London Hasselhoff Fiore, our Angel baby girl, was born happy and healthy at 3:16 pm on August 11th, 2024, at just under 8 lbs.”

In this heartwarming post, Taylor included a precious photo of baby London alongside her husband, Madison Fiore. The couple, who got engaged in December 2021, tied the knot in February 2023. “Truly the best day of our lives. We never knew you could be THIS happy. Baby London, Mommy and Daddy are so excited for this journey together and we can't wait to show you the world 🌍🩷🎀👼🏻,” the caption continued.

Hasselhoff’s family members, fellow celebrities, former Baywatch co-stars, and fans showered the social media post with congratulatory messages for the newest family member. Erika Eleniak wrote, “She's gorgeous! Congratulations! ! ! !” David Chokachi and Gena Lee Nolin also sent their best wishes, while James Gunn commented, “Gorgeous. Congratulations, David!”

