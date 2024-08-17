Michael Keaton and Daughter Mila Kunis Heal Their Strained Relationship in the Goodrich Trailer; All We Know So Far

The first trailer for Goodrich was released on Friday, showing Michael Keaton and Mila Kunis as a father and daughter trying to heal their strained relationship.

In the movie, Keaton plays Andy Goodrich, whose life takes a sudden turn when his wife, the mother of their 9-year-old twins, goes to a 90-day rehab program. Left to care for their young kids on his own, Andy struggles with modern parenting. He turns to his grown daughter from his first marriage, Grace (played by Kunis), who is now pregnant.

The official synopsis of Goodrich read; “Andy Goodrich’s (Michael Keaton's) life is upended when his wife and mother of their nine-year-old twins enter a 90-day rehab program, leaving him on his own with their young kids. Thrusting into the world of modern parenthood, Goodrich leans on his daughter from his first marriage, Grace (Mila Kunis), as he ultimately evolves into the father Grace never had.”

In the trailer, Grace tells her young siblings, “I am 27 years older than you, which is basically unheard of for siblings... except maybe in LA.” Kunis and Keaton also had fun promoting the movie. In a Zoom chat, she showed her on-screen dad how to share the trailer on social media. Keaton even posted on Instagram, joking that he shared it all by himself.

ALSO READ: Love Island Star Tommy Fury Says He's 'Horrified' By 'False' Cheating Allegations; Deets Here

Goodrich features a strong supporting cast, including Andie MacDowell, Michael Urie, Carmen Ejogo, Laura Benanti, Kevin Pollak, Vivien Lyra Blair, Nico Haraga, and Danny Deferrari.

Advertisement

Goodrich is the second movie from filmmaker Meyers-Shyer, whose first film was the 2017 Reese Witherspoon romantic comedy Home Again. The film is produced by Daniela Taplin Lundberg, Kevin Mann, and Dave Caplan, with Michael Keaton, Mila Kunis, and Amy Pascal serving as executive producers.

Gareth West, CEO of Ketchup Entertainment, expressed his excitement about the project, stating, “We are delighted to close the deal for Goodrich. Hallie Meyers-Shyer is an incredibly talented filmmaker and has delivered a movie that has a fresh, funny take on family, with amazing performances from both Michael Keaton and Mila Kunis. We believe there is great potential to reach a broad audience with this movie and are excited to bring it to theaters in the U.S.”

You can watch the trailer for Goodrich and see the movie in theaters on October 18.

In addition to Goodrich, Michael Keaton will also star in Tim Burton’s Beetlejuice 2, set to be released in U.S. theaters on September 6, 2024. Meanwhile, Mila Kunis has recently joined the cast of Rian Johnson’s Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Where Is Scott Peterson Now? The Suspect Behind Netflix's American Murder: Laci Peterson