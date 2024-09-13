'I Came Alive A Little': Lucky 13 Host Gina Rodriguez Reacts To Kevin Bacon Saying He 'Loved' Her

Gina Rodriguez can't stop gushing about Hollywood legend Kevin Bacon. Rodriguez, who is hosting the ABC game show Lucky 13 with her co-host Shaquille O'Neal, recently revealed how she was left stunned after Bacon praised her hosting skills and even shot an episode with her.

The actress also reflected on her experience doing the show, which challenges its contestants to answer 13 true-or-false trivia questions to win a hefty prize amount. Read on further to know more details!

In a recent interview with People magazine, Gina Rodriguez opened up about how she felt after filming an episode of her game show, Lucky 13, with Kevin Bacon, who is an executive producer of the show. Rodriguez told the publication that she "never in a million years" thought she would get the opportunity to host this and recalled her meeting with the actor, saying she had played "super cool" during their initial encounter.

The Parachute actress added, "And then we shot the episode, and he came out, and I was like, 'I'm going to go and hug this man.' I'm like, 'Now's my chance. I'm just going to walk up to him, and I'm going to hug him."'

In a clip shared on the game show's Instagram last month, Bacon lauded Rodriguez and her co-host O'Neal, expressing they are "the perfect people to be hosting this show." The actor also mentioned that he 'loves' Gina Rodriguez and Shaquille O'Neal," in the clip. Reflecting on his comments, the actress told the publication, "When he said he loved me, yeah, I died a little bit inside. Or I came alive — I came alive a little bit more inside."

Advertisement

The Deepwater Horizon actress further expressed that she was pleasantly surprised by how "tremendous" the Cop Car actor is as an artist and how "chill" he is as a person. She added, "I mean, it's the same as Shaq. They're both just such down-to-earth human beings."

ALSO READ: ‘This Sucks’: Kevin Bacon Used Fake Prosthetics To Disguise Himself As Non-Famous Person And Hated It

Gina Rodriguez further said that hosting was a significant "departure" for her, admitting that she is in a phase of life where she is open to trying new things and stepping outside of her comfort zone.

The actress also told the outlet that she "hopes" the show will return for another season, noting that it was so "wonderful" and "opened me up to things I never thought I would ever do, and that's a tremendous gift because I would never have chosen that."

Meanwhile, Lucky 13 airs on Thursdays on ABC and is also available to stream on Hulu.