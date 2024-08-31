'I Cannot Leave This Room': Emma Roberts Addresses Rumors Of Playing Britney Spears In The Woman In Me Biopic

Emma Roberts is eagerly campaigning for a dream role after Britney Spears' assistant suggested she play the pop star in a movie adaptation of Spears' memoir, The Woman In Me. Roberts is excited about the possibility, saying she's been preparing for this role for years.

Roberts told in a recent interview with Cosmopolitan. “I was like, I love her assistant, I mean, it’s my true dream to play Britney Spears. It’s a rumor, but I hope maybe it’ll come true. I mean, I remember I locked myself in my room and listened to In the Zone and said, ‘I cannot leave this room until I memorize every word.'”

Roberts also mentioned that she sings Britney Spears' songs to her son during bath time. She told Cosmo., "I sing Britney to my son in the bath all the time. I’m always like, ‘God, he must think I’m so weird.’ That’s some millennial parenting.”

Felicia Culotta, Spears’ longtime assistant, suggested Roberts for the role in an interview with TMZ. She noted that Roberts' early work on Nickelodeon’s Unfabulous is similar to Spears’ early career on Disney’s The All-New Mickey Mouse Club. Culotta also proposed Timothée Chalamet as Spears' ex, Justin Timberlake, and Drew Barrymore as Culotta herself, who has worked with Spears since 1997.

After Spears' memoir became a bestseller last year, Universal Pictures won the rights to adapt it into a film. Jon M. Chu, known for directing Wicked, will be at the helm. The memoir covers Spears’ journey from her childhood in Mississippi and Louisiana to her rise to fame with her 1999 album …Baby One More Time, her 2008 conservatorship, and her recent liberation.

Advertisement

Speaking about the upcoming season 2 of Tell Me Lies, Roberts said, "The season gets crazy and we have new storylines with old and new cast members. Grace Van Patten is spectacular, and then we have some new cast members like the amazing Tom Ellis, who comes in and plays a very important role."

Emma Roberts, well-known for her roles in horror and thriller films is going to serve as an executive producer of the Tell Me Lies Season 2. She began her acting career in the crime film Blow in 2001 and has since starred in movies like Aquamarine, Nancy Drew, Wild Child, Hotel for Dogs, Valentine’s Day, It’s Kind of a Funny Story, and The Art of Getting By.

ALSO READ: Apartment 7A: Julia Garner Stumbles Into Twisted Horror Plot in the First Look of Rosemary’s Baby Prequel