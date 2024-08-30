It’s time to return to the eerie world of Rosemary's Baby with Apartment 7A, Paramount's newest horror film. Starring Julia Garner and produced by John Krasinski and Michael Bay, the movie explores a sinister story set years before the 1968 classic. Apartment 7A will premiere at Fantastic Fest on September 20 and will be available on Paramount+ starting September 27. Dive into another chilling chapter from the creepy Bramford building!

The trailer for Apartment 7A, a prequel from John Krasinski and Michael Bay, has been released by Paramount. Produced by Paramount+ in collaboration with Paramount Pictures, the film imagines a young woman terrorized before Rosemary Woodhouse. Based on Ira Levin's novel, it is the latest attempt to expand the story. The Rosemary's Baby property has been remade for television and has also spawned a sequel.

In 1976, Rosemary’s Baby's universe expanded with the TV movie Look What's Happened to Rosemary’s Baby, directed by Roman Polanski. This launched a franchise that now includes a 1976 made-for-TV sequel, an upcoming streaming prequel (2024), and a television series adaptation.

In Apartment 7A, Julia Garner stars as Terry Gionoffrio, a young dancer with dreams of fame and fortune. After a devastating injury, she is taken in by an older, wealthy couple, played by Dianne Wiest and Kevin McNally.

Jim Sturgess, as an influential Broadway producer, plays a fellow resident who offers Terry a second chance at fame. After an evening she cannot remember, Terry begins experiencing disturbing events, leading her to question the sacrifices she is willing to make for her career. She eventually realizes something malevolent is lurking not only in her new apartment but also in the Bramford building.

Advertisement

Also featuring Marli Siu, Andrew Buchan, Rosy McEwen, and Kobna Holdbrook-Smith, the film promises to deliver a new wave of terror. Apartment 7A will premiere at Fantastic Fest on September 20 and will be available on Paramount+ starting September 27.

ALSO READ: Apartment 7A First Look: Julia Garner Star As A Young Dancer In Upcoming Horror Flick; All We Know So Far