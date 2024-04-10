'I Couldn't Remember': Black-ish Star Jenifer Lewis Reveals She Forgot To Walk After Near-Death Serengeti Fall

Jenifer Lewis recently revealed how she had a near-death experience while vacationing in Tanzania in 2022. Lewis recalled lying in a dry ravine and thinking to herself that was it for her. The 67-year-old appeared in The Tamron Show on Friday where she recalled how a fall led to her being unable to walk. Lewis spoke about not “remembering” how to even walk. Here’s the full story of what happened.

Jenifer Lewis talks about near-death experience

Jenifer Lewis recently appeared on The Tamron Show where she revealed how she almost lost her life. The ‘Blackish’ actress was on a vacation in Tanzania when the accident happened. She fell down from a 10-foot balcony in 2022. The actress pointed out how the deck in the hotel room was “not safe.” The deck had dim lighting and no caution sign for the guests to warm them off the 10-foot drop.

Lewis recalled how when they asked her to walk in Nairobi, she practically couldn’t remember how to do it. “In Nairobi, when they asked me to walk, you know the parallel bars? I couldn’t remember how to walk,” she recalled. “I couldn’t remember how to put one foot. I didn’t even… I couldn’t remember what to do. He said, ‘Mum, mum, you must walk here now. Come. Walk here.’ I was like, ‘How do you do that?'”

Jenifer spoke about struggling to get better but how she was determined to get back on her feet. She revealed how she would sit in a wheelchair and sob as she reassured herself, “You’ll get up. You’ll get up, and you’ll walk, or I’ll kill you myself. Now get up. Get up. You get up and you walk. Come on, baby.” After a year of intensive therapy, the actress eventually recovered enough to walk by herself.

How Jenifer Lewis fell down the balcony

Jenifer first addressed the accident, during an interview on Good Morning America in March. The actress recalled going into the balcony of her room to look at the infinity pool and before she knew it she was falling. She fell into a dry ravine that was filled with boulders and sharp rocks. Lewis revealed that she felt the initial shock and pain of what had happened to her. The actress revealed on the show, “My right hip took the impact. My shoulder went up against the stone. A lightning bolt went through my mind’s eye.” She told the host how it was “pitch black” and “nothing would move.”

Jenifer then called Lori for help, a friend who had taken the trip to Tanzania with her. In the moments that she was waiting for help, the actress revealed that she heard a lion roar and thought to herself that she would die that night. “My last thought, because I am Jenifer Lewis, was, ‘What a headline,'” she recalled on the show. “‘The king ate the queen: Pieces of Jenifer Lewis’ body being flown back to the states.'”

The actress eventually had to receive a 9-hour surgery and stay in the hospital for 16 days before things started looking up.

