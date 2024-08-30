‘I Don’t Mean To Sound So Hopeless’: Winona Ryder Claims To Be Upset Over Younger Actors Lacking Interest In Movies

Winona Ryder is gearing up for the big release of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, which is set to hit theaters on September 6. As the actress walked the event of the movie premiere, she shared her experience working with young actors and the thing about them that frustrates her.

In conversation with Esquire, Ryder revealed that she has journeyed from being the youngest on the sets to now becoming the oldest. Her experience comes from film critics, but in today’s times, the young audience is not interested in investing hours to watch a movie.

Earlier, the Los Angeles Times had mentioned in their profile, “Ryder appreciates getting to interact with the up-and-coming generation of film lovers who remind her of herself, excitedly telling me how her ‘Stranger Things’ co-star Finn Wolfhard is obsessed with Elliott Gould.” It further read, “Still, she gets frustrated when there is a lack of curiosity among her more junior colleagues.”

The above statement was also confirmed by the actress herself when she conversed with the magazine and said that she has interacted with the co-stars, who showed no interest in watching the film or knowing anything about it.

The Heathers actress further commented, “I don’t mean to sound so hopeless, but there are a few that are just not interested in movies. Like, the first thing they say is, ‘How long is it?’”

The actress also talked about how social media has become the reason for the audience to lose interest in movies. Speaking to the media portal, Ryder revealed that she is aware that she is turning old and her advice won’t be taken seriously by the younger generations.

Recalling the past times, the Edward Scissorhands star stated, “But I just think there was such an abundance: the history of film, the history of photography, it’s so rich, and there’s so much there, and I don’t mean we should go backwards, but I wish, and I hope that the younger generation will study that.”

As for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, Ryder will reprise her role of Lydia Deetz, playing the mother to Astrid, portrayed by Jenna Ortega. The film is directed by Tim Burton and has been titled as the sequel to the 1988 film Beetlejuice.

