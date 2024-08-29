Winona Ryder Reveals Being Labeled With ‘Obnoxious Term’ In High School After Tim Burton's Beetlejuice Came Out

Winona Ryder recently recalled the surprising reaction she received in high school when she first played her beloved character Lydia Deetz in the 1988 dark fantasy horror comedy Beetlejuice. Ryder was 15 years old when she was filming this iconic movie. However, the actress shared that while she enjoyed playing this role, she was labeled with an 'obnoxious term' when the film came out. Read on further to know more details!

In a recent interview with Esquire, Winona Ryder opened up about her experience working with her co-stars Michael Keaton and Catherine O’Hara, who also returned to reprise their characters for upcoming Tim Burton's Beetlejuice sequel.

She also discussed the backlash she faced in high school after starring in the lead role in the original film. Ryder reflected that she initially thought her role as Lydia Deetz would elevate her social status. However, she admitted it had the opposite effect as people started making distasteful remarks.

She recalled, “They were like, ‘You’re a witch! You’re a freak!’ It amplified it. I was like, ‘But I’m in a movie!’”

Ryder explained that she was "very much" like her character Lydia at the time, adding that her brother had found a photo of her from around a month before she gave the audition. She revealed, "I’d dyed my hair blue-black, I had these crazy short bangs, and I dressed in black."

The Black Swan actress further recalled her experience reuniting with her co-stars, telling the outlet that Keaton and O’Hara were very kind and considerate towards her. She noted that they always included her and were very thoughtful, which was a "unique" experience for her as a child actor.

Ryder added that working on the movie felt like her first true collaboration, and she had a great time working with director Tim Burton. However, she expressed that when she did other projects after this movie, the experience was different, pointing out that people were not kind and the environment felt much "rougher."

As for Beetlejuice 2, the actress shared that she and Burton had been discussing the sequel for the past 15 years, admitting that it was their "top secret." Winona Ryder continued expressing that when she finally learned the movie was happening, she was terrified and excited to return to play Lydia again on the big screen.

Meanwhile, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice will be released in theaters on September 6, 2024.