Who Has Winona Ryder Dated? Everything to Know About Her Dating History Amid Release of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

Winona Ryder, the iconic actress known for her roles in films like Beetlejuice and Heathers, has had a fascinating dating history. It’s time to delve into her romantic relationships and explore the intriguing love life of this Hollywood star.

Here's a breakdown of her past relationships:

Rob Lowe

In the mid-1980s, Winona was romantically linked to actor Rob Lowe.

They starred together in the 1987 movie called Square Dance and even attended the Golden Globes as a couple the next year. However, they never confirmed their relationship.

Christian Slater

Winona and Christian Slater were the ultimate '80s power couple. Their romance blossomed around 1988 when they starred together in the 1988 cult classic Heathers.

In a 2014 interview with Entertainment Weekly, Ryder clarified the specifics of their relationship. She said, “Nothing happened until after the movie.”

The actress further said that back then Slater was dating Kim Walker and initially, she just had a crush on him. However, once he broke up with Walker, things got a bit hot and heavy.

She added, “Then I do remember, like, making out with him a few times.” Despite their breakup, Winona fondly remembers their time together.

Johnny Depp

The two met in 1989 in New York at a film premiere. The next year, Johnny Depp proposed to Winona Ryder. She was just 19 years old at that time.

The chemistry between Winona and Johnny Depp was simply unmatched. Their relationship deepened while filming the 1990 film, Edward Scissorhands.

Johnny famously got a Winona Forever tattoo. However, they broke up within 3 or 4 years of being engaged. Their passionate relationship left a lasting impact on Winona's heart.

David Pirner

After her breakup with Johnny Depp, Winona dated Soul Asylum frontman David Pirner. They met during an MTV Unplugged session in 1994 but eventually parted ways in 1996.

David Duchovny

In 1996, Winona allegedly briefly dated X-Files star David Duchovny. Neither has ever confirmed the relationship.

Duchovny even went a step further and said that he was only friends with The Age of Innocence star. Although there aren't many pictures of them together, their rumored pairing was a quintessential '90s moment.

Matt Damon

Ryder's serious love interest after Depp was Matt Damon.

Introduced by Gwyneth Paltrow in 1997 (who was dating Ben Affleck at the time), Winona accompanied Damon to the 2000 Golden Globes. However, they broke up soon after. Their relationship was a highlight of the late 1990s.

Page Hamilton

Ryder and Page Hamilton allegedly dated for about a year back in 2003. There aren’t many pictures of them at all. It seems like over the years, their rumored relationship has just become a footnote.

Henry Alex-Rubin

In 1999, Winona Ryder met Alex-Rubin when they were working on the movie Girl, Interrupted. In the film, she was the lead actress, while Alex-Rubin was the second unit director. Additionally, he played a small part.

There are rumors that their romance began on the set of the film. However, others believe that their brief romance didn’t begin till 2006.

Blake Sennett

From 2007 to 2008, it was rumored that Winona Ryder was engaged to Blake Sennett, a musician and actor. Sennett was once the lead guitarist of Rilo Kiley, an indie rock band.

However, nothing has ever been confirmed or denied by them.

Scott Mackinlay Hahn

Scott Hahn and Winona Ryder have been together for more than a decade. Hahn is from Brooklyn, New York and is a fashion designer.

They first began seeing each other in 2011.

As per a source of US Weekly, Hahn is Ryder’s “Soulmate.” The source further said that Scott is a “real gentleman and super successful but loves flying under the radar and enjoying his success in a low-key way just like her.”

However, it looks like neither are in any rush to tie the knot. The above source even added, “They may eventually marry but it’s never been a priority, nor has starting a family.”

