‘I Earned That’: Jon B Is Not Happy With Chloe Bailey And Gunna Using His Samples Without Permission

Jon B is disheartened looking at his music being used by new artists. A similar instance was talked about by the Someone to Love singer and included both Chloe Bailey and Gunna.

While appearing in one of the recent episodes of Can We Talk R&B? podcast, Jon B recalled his 1997 hit track, They Dont Know. The artist then opened up by talking about the 2022 song by Chloe Bailey and Gunna called You & Me, which as per Jon B used the lyrics of his famous hook and chorus as well as the guitar lick throughout.

Expressing his frustration, the Now I'm With You artist added that he could not stand the fact that the two artists had put that track out, also stating that he simply wished Bailey and Gunna had not made that mistake.

Jon B also mentioned that the aforementioned artists never asked for his rights to use his samples, adding, “Gunna, we gotta holler about that… That's some business s**t we got to handle.”

Although the Waiting on You artist spoke about Bailey and Gunna’s track with distress, he stated that having his samples from the ‘90s on new tracks feels like a compliment.

Jon B continued that the producers and co-songwriters Tim & Bob share the same feeling. The Pretty Girl artist, however, stated, “My lane is my lane, and my area is my area, and I earned that."

Detailing what he meant, Jon B continued that if an artist comes up with a hit track, they have all the rights to do whatever they want to do with it, and Jon B won't be stealing what’s theirs while also not paying them for their work.

Since the time the Can We Get Down artist has made these statements on the podcast, about the song You & Me, neither Chloe Bailey nor Gunna have commented on them.

It is crucial to know that the pair had paid homage to Jon B’s track on Valentine's Day in 2022. They used a public payphone scene that comes in the intro of Jon B’s original music video.

Talking about the latest project of Gunna, he released his studio album One of Wun in the month of May this year. Coming to Bailey, she will be launching her album, Trouble in Paradise, on Friday, August 9.

