Halle Bailey's Sister Chloe Bailey Opens Up About How The Exorcism Role Was Freaking For Her

Chloe Bailey’s accomplishments appear to be never-ending. As a result, it was not surprising that she appeared in the film The Fighting Temptations in 2003 as a younger Beyoncé at the age of five. In 2018, she released two albums with her sister Halle Bailey under their name Chloe x Halle which were widely acclaimed by music critics. Additionally, Chloe has gone ahead to release her solo album and act in some TV series like Grown-ish and Swarm as well as movies such as Jane and Praise This.

New adventures in horror

This time around Bailey goes into horror territory joining forces with Oscar-winner Russell Crowe in The Exorcism which will hit theaters on June 21st. This supernatural horror is about an actor who loses his mind while making his own psychological thriller movie.

Blake Holloway played by Bailey is an aspiring actress who comes from a music background. In the movie, Blake’s role is that of a young girl possessed by a demon known as Molech. When asked if she is a fan of horror, Chloe replies, “I definitely appreciate the art. Do I watch? No. I’m a scaredy cat. I always sleep with some sort of light on.”

Discussing what drew her to this project, Bailey said: “I loved the script. I auditioned for it. They liked me for Blake, and here I am.” Further, she noted how thrilled she was understanding the character of Blake, “I loved her. It was a film within a film, and I really resonated with Blake Holloway and how she was finding herself and her identity and who she is as a person.”

Advertisement

Atlanta roots and future goals

Bailey often comes back home to Atlanta where it all began for her. Just recently, she spent two months there shooting for Fight Night. Reflecting on her growing up days, she observed “That’s where I grew up. That’s where I got my roots. That’s where Chloe was born…When I think about it, I’m grateful for those times because it made me who I am today.”

Smyrna also contains Siam Square restaurant which serves food even today and was among her favorite restaurants since early childhood, says Bailey about her hometown. She adds that Atlanta has influenced her creative voice and puts stress on the fact that she grew up here and because of those early years there, she is who she is today.

Balancing singing and acting

Bailey finds it easy to combine her double profession as a singer and an actress. “When I was younger, my dream was to be a Broadway star. That encompasses singing, acting, dancing. My mind has always been trained to just do it all,” she said. However, she concedes that becoming an actor has taught her about embracing flaws. She says, “it’s definitely scratching both sides of my brain. It’s really dope. I think that’s why I love both.”

Advertisement

Coming up next for Bailey is Trouble in Paradise which is an album scheduled for release soon. The artist describes it as a big ball of fun with the hope that it will connect with her audience on a personal level. All in all, Chloe wants to bring some positive change in the world through her music or films.

Among Chloe’s inspirations are famous persons such as Halle (her sister), Angela Bassett as well as Denzel Washington when it comes to movies and acting especially since they are some of the best actors in these fields according to Bailey who says: “With the acting projects that I take on, I want to be seen as that role and that character. I don’t want people to see Chloe Bailey, the singer.” These words show how dedicated she is to acting.

Chloe Bailey’s incredible journey from child star to a jack-of-all-trades artist can only be described by words like passion, resilience, and stepping outside one’s comfort zone time after time again and again. In each new project she undertakes, this young lady never ceases to captivate millions of viewers around the globe thereby inspiring them every single day.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Did Chloe Bailey Quit Her Vegan Diet? Boy Bye Singer Reveals