'I Feel Like My...': Todd Phillips Shares Update On His Potential Future In DC Universe After Joker: Folie A Deux

Joker: Folie à Deux is now in theaters, following the mind-blowing success of its predecessor in 2019. Directed by Todd Phillips, who delivered an epic entry with the first film, audiences are hoping for another similar project. But does the filmmaker share that sentiment?

The second installment of Joker introduces us to Harley Quinn, played by Lady Gaga. The iconic DC female antagonist has previously won fans' hearts when portrayed by Margot Robbie. Following the release of Joker: Folie à Deux, Phillips was asked if he would consider working on a standalone Harley Quinn film.

Discussing the potential for future storylines in the new and evolving DC Universe, the Due Date director stated, “It’s not really where this movie is headed for me. I feel like my time in the DC Universe was these two films.”

The filmmaker made these comments during the Los Angeles premiere of the latest musical entry, while he was being interviewed by The Hollywood Reporter.

For those unversed, the director who gave us The Hangover trilogy had previously mentioned that he is not interested in making a Joker 3.

Lady Gaga plays the love interest of Arthur Fleck, aka the Joker, played by the legendary Joaquin Phoenix. The two meet while being incarcerated at Arkham State Hospital, while Fleck is waiting for his trial following the crimes that he committed in the previous movie.

The 2019 entry of Joker earned over $1 billion, also making the actor from Walk the Line an Oscar winner.

Meanwhile, Lady Gaga came forth with a companion album called Harlequin coinciding with the film’s release. A promotional video of her album was released a few days before Joker: Folie à Deux amazed the fans in the theaters.

The Bloody Mary songstress had posted a clip on her Instagram with the caption, “There’s always a Joker.”

In this footage, she was seen wearing the attire of a kid and also behaving like one. Moving ahead in the video, we see her roaming around in a very famous place, the Louvre Museum in Paris.

Soon she gives her own touch to a very popular painting from history, the painting of Monalisa, by drawing a red smile on the glass protecting the artwork

Joining her was also the museum itself, as its Instagram profile picture was changed to Monalisa with a red smile drawn on her face.

