Joker 2 Director Todd Phillips Comments On Why Movies Are Being Turned Into Franchises

Todd Phillips is coming back with Joker 2 which has been officially titled as Joker: Folie à Deux. The Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga starrer this upcoming movie will make moviegoers glued to the screen, at least fans think so after the huge success of the original Joker, which was released in 2019.

In the lead-up to its release, Phillips discussed making Joker: Folie à Deux with Variety and, more specifically, the ability to speak to some of the criticisms around why a sequel was made in the first place. Indeed, Phillips himself responded to the idea that it's just a "money grab," as some claimed that he pushed to make the sequel in his initial deal with Warner Bros. - an allegation he denied and told them money is not why he revisited the Clown Prince of Crime.

One of the main reasons for him to go further with the sequel, Phillips said, was the bond that he had formed with the Joker "family" during the production of the first film. What excited him more was getting the chance to recreate that with the team once again.

He explained that most people dismiss sequels, thinking of them simply as a way to make money. He introspected, looking back at the filmmaking process: "So many people are so dismissive of sequels in general, because they think, 'Oh, it's a money grab.'" He also added that he was excited about doing a sequel because of the camaraderie and friendships formed with everyone in the first film. "What people don't realize about filmmaking is, you really become friends, and you become a family," the director said. "And it's like, 'Wait, we get to do this again? We get to hang out again together, and just make each other laugh all day?' So, it's really motivated by that."

The film is going to have a different tone from its predecessor because Joker: Folie à Deux incorporates elements from a musical. Picking up right where the original left off, it is basically a continuation after the events that led to the imprisonment of Arthur Fleck, essayed by Joaquin Phoenix. As fans remember, Arthur had been imprisoned for murdering a man on live television, which had shaken Gotham City. In the sequel, Arthur is up against a death sentence when he meets Harleen "Lee" Quinzel, portrayed by Lady Gaga. The duo bond over their madness, forming a whirlwind romance that can only culminate in a daring escape from the asylum and another wave of chaos and violence.

As Joker: Folie à Deux gets closer and closer to release, excitement and anticipation can only continue to build. Directed by none other than Phillips and orchestrated by an ensemble of huge talent to bring the story into being, this sequel has no reason it can't leave as lasting an impression on audiences as its original did five years ago.

Joker: Folie à Deux will be released in movie theaters on Oct. 4, 2024.

