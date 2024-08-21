Joker 3: Todd Phillips Shares Disappointing Update on Next DC Film

Joker: Folie à Deux is steadily creeping into the box office spotlight, leaving fans in awe. With the intense portrayal of the Joker and the introduction of Harley Quinn in this sequel, the film has set remarkably high expectations. Set for release this year, it is already generating massive hype among fans. But the burning question remains: are there any chances of a third installment in the Joker saga? Let's delve into that possibility.

Director Todd Phillips has significantly raised the bar by transforming an action-packed supervillain story into a Broadway musical, revolutionizing the art of filmmaking. The tale of Batman's archenemy, the Joker, intertwined with his love story with Quinn, promises to reveal much to fans. The musical setting for the Joker makes this the first superhero musical film of its kind.

In a candid conversation, the director of Joker: Folie à Deux revealed that he will not direct the third movie. He said that his work as a maker is already over with Joker 2, and "what was supposed to be said is done." He even mentioned that shooting the movie was a fun thing, but this movie will be his last project.

Phillip even mentioned that Joker 3 may be in the books, but he isn't directing it. He said that after directing two movies on The Joker, his part in playing the character is over. "Whatever I could bring to the life of Aurthur, that chapter is closed," said the director. With Joker 2, fans will see a different side of the clown prince from what is shown in the comics.

Apart from the Joker franchise, Todd Phillips shared his blissful acceptance of working with Joaquin Phoenix on a good script. He praised Phoenix's acting and wishes to work with him on a comedy role. Joaquin reprising his role as Arthur Fleck, aka Joker, is already loved by fans.

In praise of the actor, Todd said that Phoenix was a great choice for the musical drama-action movie. Todd, who has directed movies like Due Date and The Hangover trilogy, said that bringing Joaquin on board for a comedy role will be fun "because he is loose and funny."

Talking about the movie, it depicts the life of a man named Arthur Fleck. Despite his failed career, he meets the love of his life, Harley Quinn (played by Lady Gaga), while recovering at Arkham State Hospital. After getting released, he makes his life less miserable and embarks on an adventure of crime and fun. The movie is slated to release worldwide on October 4 this year.

