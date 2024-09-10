'I’ve Never Seen A Woman...': Emilia Perez Star Zoe Saldana Reveals Her Desire To Direct An Action Movie

Zoe Saldana is making headlines for her latest buzzing musical crime comedy movie, Emilia Perez, in which she portrays the character of Rita Moro Castro. In addition, Saldana recently revealed that she would like to helm an action movie project in the future, mentioning that she loves watching crime shows and heist films. Read on further to know more details!



Zoe Saldana recently attended the premiere of her movie Emilia Perez at the Toronto International Film Festival. In the movie, she stars opposite her co-star Selena Gomez. According to Variety, Saldana discussed her career plans in a conversation with TIFF CEO Cameron Bailey at the festival.

The actress revealed her plans to elevate her career by potentially stepping into directing, expressing a particular interest in action films. Saldana has starred in many action projects, including the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy, Colombiana, and The Losers.

As per the outlet, the Amsterdam actress said, "I’ve never seen a woman direct James Bond," noting, "I like The Equalizer. I watch crime shows, and so, maybe in the future."

The actress explained that she has always been drawn to heist themes and mentioned that the epic 1955 film Heat is the project she should watch at least once a year and "analyze it."

Advertisement

Saldana also praised director Michael Mann, noting that he pairs all the elements perfectly and the film cast delivered a remarkable performance. She added, "So, I would love to start with an action-heist sort of thing."

The actress emphasized that she never confines herself and believes she can achieve anything. She noted that just as Ang Lee directed Sense and Sensibility, suggesting that she, too, could explore various genres, saying, "I can also do a Jane Austen one day. You never know."

ALSO READ: Benny Blanco Gives Major Shoutout To His Girlfriend Selena Gomez As Her Film Emilia Pérez Hits Theaters

During her conversation, Saldana also opened up about her Spanish-language French film Emilia Perez and her character in the movie. Saldana explained that when she first read the script, director Jacques Audiard told her he wanted her to play Rita [Moro Castro]," referring to her role.

However, the actress told him that she wasn't Mexican and was more aware of "cultural appropriation" now than ever, noting, "I just want things to be right when we are representing people."

Advertisement

The actress continued talking about her character, saying that Rita’s journey wasn’t defined by her being Mexican but by her role as a lawyer, a woman in a heavily masculine workplace, and her feelings of invisibility and powerlessness.

ALSO READ: Emilia Pérez Trailer Out: Selena Gomez, Zoe Saldaña Starrer Set To Hit Netflix This Year

Zoe Saldana added that once she understood these core traits and qualities that shaped her character, her focus shifted to grounding her in Mexico, and Audiard "was completely supportive of it."

Emilia Perez will be released in theaters on November 1, 2024, and will begin streaming on Netflix on November 13.