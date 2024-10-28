Zoe Saldana Reveals Filming Lioness Season 2 With Nicole Kidman Was 'Easier' Because Of THIS Heartfelt Reason

Zoe Saldaña and Nicole Kidman are ultimate work besties on the set of Lioness, according to the former. Saldaña, who not only acts but also executive produces the Paramount+ series alongside Kidman, spoke to People ahead of the second installment of the show’s premiere on Sunday, October 27, sharing that revisiting the adrenaline-pumping drama was made easier with Kidman’s involvement.

“I feel like it gets easier to collaborate with people that you’re familiar with, and we do have a beautiful friendship—it’s genuine,” Saldaña said.

The pair explained to the publication that they have a lot in common, which helps give depth to their friendship. Both of them, for instance, are Geminis, Saldaña mused, and both are also extremely devoted to their families.

Saldaña shares three sons with Marco Perego: Cy and Bowie, 9, and Zen, 7. Kidman, for her part, has four children whom she shares with her husband Keith Urban and ex-husband Tom Cruise, including Bella Kidman Cruise, 31, Connor Cruise, 29, Sunday Rose Kidman Urban, 16, and Faith Margaret Kidman Urban, 13. Kidman’s first two children are adopted.

ALSO READ: Nicole Kidman Opens Up About Dealing With The Loss of Her Mother Janelle Ann Kidman: 'It's Been Hard'

Saldaña, in her conversation with People, also praised her co-star’s dedication to her craft, saying that Kidman’s love for what she does brings a level of preparation to the sets, which ultimately streamlines the process for everyone involved. The actress said she proudly mentions her friendship with Kidman to her other friends as well.

Advertisement

Additionally, Saldaña spoke about the bond she shares with other cast members on the show. She noted that the whole ensemble has developed a sense of fellowship and generosity that comes in handy when makers are looking at multiple seasons of the show.

Season 2 of Lioness will see the CIA’s fight against terror moving closer to home, with Joe (Zoe Saldaña), Kaitlyn (Nicole Kidman), and Byron enlisting a new Lioness operative to infiltrate a previously known threat. With pressures mounting, Joe will have to confront the profound sacrifices she has made for the Lioness program.

New episodes of Lioness will stream on Paramount+ every Sunday until December 8.

ALSO READ: Who Stars in Lioness Season 2? All We Know About The Series So Far?