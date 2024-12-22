Why Did Colin Jost’s ‘SNL’ Joke Swap Shock Scarlett Johansson? Find HERE

The final Saturday Night Live episode of 2024 brought back the much-anticipated “joke swap” between Weekend Update anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che. In this segment, the two comedians write jokes for each other that the other hasn’t seen, often leading to cringe-worthy, edgy humor. This time, a surprise element added extra drama: Scarlett Johansson, Jost’s wife, was present in the studio.

Johansson, who appeared earlier in a sketch celebrating SNL’s five-time hosts, became part of the night’s unscripted entertainment. Cameras were set up to capture her live reactions, and Jost pointed out her apparent concern as the segment began.

The first joke targeted Jost’s marriage, with Che making him read: “Scarlett just turned 40, which means I’m about to get up out of there!” After pretending to joke, Jost continued with, “We just had a kid together, and y’all ain’t seen pictures of him yet because he’s Black as hell.” As the punchline hit, a photoshopped image of the couple with a Black child appeared on screen, leaving Johansson visibly shocked. She sipped her drink and was caught mouthing, “Oh, my God!”

Che wasn’t done. Another joke about Johansson, involving a Costco sandwich, went too far to repeat on-air, leaving her stunned again.

However, Jost got his revenge. Che was forced to read a series of jokes, including one referencing Jay-Z and Sean “Diddy” Combs in a controversial legal allegation. Che awkwardly read, “Jay-Z is innocent. He wasn’t even at those parties, and I know because I was! And Diddy, if you’re listening, we’re bad boys for life.”

Another of Jost’s setups involved Moana 2, with Che joking, “Like me and my good friend Jeffrey Epstein used to say, there’s nothing like an island adventure with a teenage girl.”

Johansson’s reactions added a layer of humor to the segment, as her visible shock amplified the comedic awkwardness. While the jokes were meant to push boundaries, the real entertainment came from the couple’s dynamic and how Johansson handled the surprises.

Weekend Update also included lighter moments, such as Jost’s reaction to the audience cheering for Luigi Mangione, a man accused of murder. He sarcastically quipped, “You’re wooing for justice, right?”

