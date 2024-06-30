'Thank You... For Your Vigilance': Morgan Freeman Applauds Fans For Calling Out Unauthorized AI Voice Imitating Him

Veteran actor Morgan Freeman happens to be the latest celebrity to speak against the increasing misuse of alleged attempts to replicate Hollywood stars and their voices using AI. The Oscar-winning actor, who is known for his voiceover work, took to X last weekend to express gratitude to his fans and supporters for helping him identify AI-generated imitations of his voice.

“Thank you to my incredible fans for your vigilance and support in calling out the unauthorized use of an A.I. voice imitating me,” Freeman posted on Friday. “Your dedication helps authenticity and integrity remain paramount. Grateful.” Hashtags on his post included “scam” and “IdentityProtection.” This phenomenon of misusing AI has also been witnessed by other stars online including football player Cristiano Ronaldo and several others.

More details about how Morgan Freeman found out about the misuse of his voice

According to media sources, a TikTok user describing herself as Freeman’s niece had recently posted videos to the platform that allegedly feature narration from an AI-generated version of the actor’s voice.

Freeman’s legitimate voice work includes narrating the film March of the Penguins and the Netflix series Life on Our Planet, in addition to serving as the voice of CBS News.

It is truly sad that while AI was created to simplify human lives and save time, few others are also seen misusing it in the name of famous public personalities for their own benefit.

Other celebrities have also been a victim of the new trend

Previously, actress Scarlett Johansson, who is a close friend of Freeman, also threatened legal action last month against OpenAI for allegedly copying and imitating her voice after she declined to license it to the company.

In a notice at the time, Johansson stated that after she turned down OpenAI’s request to be a voice called Sky for its AI system, the company founded by Sam Altman then mimicked her voice without her consent.

“When I heard the released demo, I was shocked, angered, and in disbelief that Mr. Altman would pursue a voice that sounded so eerily similar to mine that my closest friends and news outlets could not tell the difference,” her statement read.

