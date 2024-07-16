'I Got All The Attention...': Ke Huy Quan Reflects On 'Incredible' Experience Shooting Film The Goonies

Ke Huy Quan recently reflected on the fond memories he created while filming his 1985 adventure comedy film The Goonies. Quan, who began his career as a child artist, shared how when he joined the cast of this film, he was the only kid on the set and got all the attention. Read on further to know more details!



Ke Huy Quan reflects on shooting his 1985 movie The Goonies

The Academy-winning actor recently appeared on the latest episode of Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard podcast and opened up about his experience from making his film debut alongside legendary actor Harrison Ford in his 1984 movie Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom when he was just 12 years old to landing a part in another beloved film The Goonies.

Ke Huy Quan said, "It was a very different experience going from Indy [Indiana Jones' film] to The Goonies," noting because he was the only kid on the set of this film and "got all the attention, all the love."

Quan mentioned that when he began filming Richard Donner's movie, "All of a sudden, I walk on The Goonies set [and] I was with six other kids," noting that they all knew what they were doing, even though it was their first movie.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: What Advice Did Steven Spielberg Give Josh Brolin While Filming The Goonies? Actor Reveals

He continued talking about his cast members, expressing that Sean Astin and Josh Brolin grew up in families involved in show business. Jeff Cohen was "awesome and cute," and Corey Feldman was already very experienced, adding that they all knew how to look "best" in front of the camera and deliver their lines perfectly.

Ke Huy Quan says they drove director Richard Donner 'crazy' while filming The Goonies

The Breathing Fire movie actor further recalled how they drove The Goonies director "crazy," revealing that he and his other young cast members at the time were constantly "jumping on him, screaming on set, overlapping each other all the time."

Ke Huy Quan said that he had an "incredible experience" on the set of his adventure comedy film, saying one day they were walking on the pirate ship, and the next day they were going down a water slide, noting "it was like a kid's dream."

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Loki Star Ke Huy Quan Shares The One Moment That He Could Time-Skip In Life

The Goonies is about a group of misfit kids who discover an old pirate map and embark on an adventure to find hidden treasure. The movie is available to stream on Netflix.

Alongside, Ke Huy Quan, the film also stars Sean Astin, Josh Brolin, Jeff Cohen, Martha Plimpton, John Matuszak, Corey Feldman, and Kerri Green, among many other actors.

