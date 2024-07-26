Chris Hemsworth and Brian Tyree Henry are set to play or rather voice the characters of Optimus Prime and Megatron in the most-awaited animated film, Transformers One. Apart from the two, Keegan-Michael Key, plays B-127, an early version of Bumblebee in the film. On Thursday, July 25, at this year's San Diego Comic-Con, they and co-star Keegan-Michael Key gave fans a first peek at the upcoming Transformers One.

Chris Hemsworth reveals consulting his kids before joining Transformers One

In an interview with PEOPLE, Hemsworth shared his decision to join the film after consulting his children. He revealed, "I had gone to my kids. What do you think?' And they said, 'You have to do it.' " Hemsworth takes over as the future leader of the Autobots in his first significant voice role from legendary voice actor Peter Cullen, whose work has been associated with the heroic character since Transformers' original 1980s animated series.

Chris Hemsworth says his kids were there with him for the recording

Chris Hemsworth stated that in addition to being a huge fan of the franchise, his children India Rose, Sasha, and Tristan had a major role in his decision to join in the voicing booth for the Josh Cooley-directed prequel. Hemsworth told PEOPLE, "They were in the background as I was recording a lot of these lines. They were kind of yelling suggestions or trying to distract me. It was cool."

Hemsworth and Henry revealed the film's first trailer in space back in April. After an hour, a rocket launch that had been live-streamed on Paramount Pictures' YouTube channel peaked at 125,000 feet above Earth and aired the teaser.

About Transformers One

Transformers One explores the origins of two of the most famous characters in the series: Megatron and Optimus Prime. This animated film explores how their relationship turned into an infamous rivalry by delving deeply into their background.

Transformer One will be released in theaters on September 20 this year.

