'I Have To Live Like This': Bhad Bhabie Reflects On Her Traumatic Experience At Turn-About Ranch In The Teen Torture Inc Documentary

Warning: This article contains descriptions of traumatic experiences, including mentions of abuse, suicide, and mistreatment, related to troubled teen institutions.

Danielle Bregoli, also known as Bhad Bhabie, became famous at 13 after her viral appearance on Dr. Phil, where she said, “Cash me outside, how ‘bout that.” After the show, she was sent to Turn-About Ranch, a controversial institution for troubled teens.

Bhad Bhabie is one of many survivors speaking out against such institutions. The new documentary series, Teen Torture Inc., on Max, explores these accusations with stories from survivors and whistleblowers aiming to expose the industry.

According to the show synopsis, this billion-dollar business has used "tough love" as a treatment for over six decades, leading to numerous deaths, suicides, injuries, and cases of child sexual abuse. Until now, no one has been able to stop it.

Is Bhad Bhabie in Teen Torture Inc.?

Yes, Bhad Bhabie, now 21, shares her traumatic experience at Turn-About Ranch in the documentary. At 13, she faced isolation, forced labor, and was put on suicide watch.

In the series, she warns "If you want to get your kid help, you need to find a better way to do it, this … is only going to make your kid worse. They will come back with depression, they will come back with anxiety, and I have to live like this for the rest of my fuc**** life," per Decider.

Advertisement

Reflecting on her Dr. Phil appearance, she says in the docuseries, “I don’t think it registered to me that we were actually going on a TV show, I was 13." She felt scared when taken to Turn-About Ranch, which Dr. Phil recommended. She recalls thinking, "This isn’t therapy," while looking at Dr. Phil, according to the media outlet Decider.

Before the documentary, Bhad Bhabie criticized Dr. Phil, saying he allegedly knew about the abusive treatment at Turn-About Ranch as reported by Decider.

In a 2021 YouTube video, she revealed in her Youtube Video that her mother had signed a consent to send progress reports from Turn-About to the Dr. Phil show. She accused Dr. Phil of making her life worse, adding more trauma.

About the Teen Torture Inc. documentary

The documentary series includes stories from survivors of facilities like Turn-About Ranch and Provo Canyon School, where the “treatment” allegedly involved waterboarding, stripping, restraining, and solitary confinement.

Advertisement

Show's official tagline read; “For six decades and counting, this billion-dollar business has used what it calls ‘tough love’ as a form of treatment despite numerous deaths, countless suicides, life-altering injuries, and instances of child sexual abuse. Until recently, nobody has been able to stop it.”

Teen Torture Inc. is now streaming on Max. It premiered on Thursday, July 11.

Disclaimer: The views and experiences shared by individuals in this article are their own, and collected from third-party sources, and they do not reflect any personal views or opinions

ALSO READ: Is Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade Featured On His New Album The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce)? Find Out