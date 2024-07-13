Is Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade Featured On His New Album The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce)? Find Out

Eminem has dropped a heavy-hitting album, The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce). The rapper has even featured a lot of great musicians on several of his tracks, while also featuring his daughter, Hailie Jade, whom he loves a lot.

What song is Hailie featured on and what is her contribution? Know all the details.

Eminem features daughter Hailie Jade on his track

With the release of The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce), the Without Me singer is making waves in the music industry. While impressing a lot of big names and heavy hip-hop fans, the artist portrayed a lot of emotions within his recently released tracks.

Well, with some great numbers and heavy dissing tracks, Eminem has also turned to a song that has made its listeners cry. The song happens to be Temporary and is called the real tearjerker by the fans.

The aforementioned song features singer Skylar Grey and also the loving daughter of Eminem, Hailie Jade Scott. In the song, you can hear some old recordings of Jade Scott, from the time when she was just a toddler.

As per the acclaimed rapper, who shared his words at the beginning of his song, Temporary, it happens to be a song that will comfort Jade Scott when Eminem dies in the future.

Advertisement

The Till I Collapse artist is heard stating, “A lot of people ask me, am I afraid of death? / The truth is, I think what scares me the most is not being able to say all the things I wanna say to you when I'm no longer here.”

He further also mentioned that this song is dedicated to his daughter and prepare her for the time that will come in someday.

Old audio recordings of Hailie can be heard throughout the song as the rapper is heard, “Yeah, so Hailie Jade, I wrote you this song / To help you cope with life now that I'm gone / How should I start? Just wanna say / Look after Alaina, Stevie, and Uncle Nate.”

He further asks Hailie to be strong, while rapping, “I know I was your rock / And I still am, saying goodbye is just not / Ever easy, why you crying? Just stop / Hailie, baby, dry your eye, this is not Forever.”

Advertisement

Eminem dedicates other songs to his kids Alaina and Stevie

Hailie isn’t the only kid to whom Eminem has dedicated his songs. He also has spoken about his kids Alaina, and Stevie Laine along with Hailie, in his song, Somebody Save Me.

Eminem is heard rapping, “Alaina, sorry that you had to hear me fall in the bathroom… Stevie, I'm sorry, I missed you / Grow up and I didn't get to / Be the dad I wanted to be to you / Things I wanted to see you do / This is my song from me to you / Sorry I gave up, but I'm just so defeated.”

Eminem has featured a lot of artists on his latest album. The names include Jelly Roll, Big Sean, BabyTron, and more.

ALSO READ: Eminem Announces 12th Studio Album The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grace); Here's Everything We Know So Far