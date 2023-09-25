I just complained about everything in my life...': The time Robert Pattinson went out with his 'stalker' and 'bored' her into never coming back

Robert Pattinson, well-known among the masses for his charming looks and hit roles in blockbuster franchises like Twilight, has encountered his fair share of adoring fans and even some unwanted stalkers. It seems like the success of Twilight made Pattinson popular among stalkers. But one hardly knows that the superstar has a unique approach to dealing with his stalkers. The superstar shared this secret in an interview where recounted an incident where he simply annoyed his stalker by ranting about all his life problems.

Robert Pattinson had his ways to deal with his stalker

As Twilight fever escalated, Pattinson found himself thrust into the spotlight with countless fans, media scrutiny, and even stalkers. But it seemed like Pattinson was well prepared to deal with his stalkers at least. In an interview with Crème Magazine, as reported by TODAY , Pattinson revealed an unusual instance about how he got rid of his stalker by simply annoying her with his life problems.

The superstar narrated, “I had a stalker while filming a movie in Spain last year. She stood outside of my apartment every day for weeks — all day every day. I was so bored and lonely that I went out and had dinner with her.” Pattinson continued, “I just complained about everything in my life and she never came back. People get bored of me in, like, two minutes.”

While Pattinson may have bored away his stalker, it is certain to say that many across the globe are down to be annoyed by the superstar. Nonetheless, the superstar’s tried and tested approach to dealing with his stalkers is sure to be applauded for its unconventionalness.

Robert Pattinson propelled to fame by starring in the Twilight franchise

For the unversed, the actor's journey to stardom began with his portrayal of the charming Cedric Diggory in the Harry Potter franchise. But it was nothing compared to what lay ahead when he joined the cast of Twilight. Pattinson took on the role of Edward Cullen in Twilight and little did he know that this role would catapult him into an entirely different realm of fame. The actor’s performance in the franchise composed of four installments and helped him tap a global fanbase.

