‘I Look A Lot Younger Without...’: Joshua Jackson Reveals His Secret Of Keeping Fit At The Age Of 46

Joshua Jackson believes in staying young for as long as possible. During the actor’s appearance at the Emmy Awards on Sunday, September 15, the actor shared the secret of him looking fit at the age of 46.

While the fans might wonder the reason to be his diet or exercising, Jackson revealed the real reason to be his daughter, who makes the actor run across the rooms. In conversation with People Magazine, the actor joked that apart from his COVID beard, he looks quite young.

Jackson mentioned to the media portal that his 4-year-old daughter makes the actor chase around everywhere. Apart from his fitness, the Dawson’s Creek Star also shared the details of his looks changing through the movies of the career.

While talking to the news outlet, the actor stated about his mantra of keeping young. Jackson shared, "I think it's chasing around a 4-year-old. I think that it keeps you young."

He further mentioned, "The gray hair might tell you a little different." Speaking of his COVID look, the Fringe actor revealed, "I think it's just that I shaved, really. I mean, I am happy. I'm very happy, but I think it's that I shaved. I think I look a lot younger without a full COVID beard."

Further in the conversation, the actor mentioned that he is currently in the Lion King phase of life with his kids. The Hollywood star revealed, "We're in a big Lion King phase right now, so that's good. And yeah, I mean, go to the park, sit at home, do arts and crafts.” The Affair actor went on to say about his daughter, "She's just awesome. She's just the most fun in the world.”

The actor shares his daughter Juno with his ex-wife, Jodie Turner Smith. The ex-couple welcomed their child in 2020 and filed for divorce in October 2023. Ever since, Jackson has been dating the Black Panther actress, Lupita Nyong’o.

On the work front, the actor will make an appearance in Doctor Odyssey, where Jackson will take the lead role of Dr. Max. As for the official logline of the show, it reads, "It’s all hands-on-deck as Max and his small but mighty medical team navigate unique medical crises and each other, miles from shore."

Doctor Odyssey will be available to stream on ABC Network from September 26.

