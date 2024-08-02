Lupita Nyong'o And Joshua Jackson's Relationship Timeline: Inside Hollywood Couple's Romance Over The Years

Lupita Nyong'o is one of the most admired actresses in the Hollywood film industry, who has appeared in several blockbuster movies. Nyong'o is currently enjoying her new relationship with actor Joshua Jackson.

The pair have been reportedly dating since October 2023. They were first spotted out together a few weeks after Jackson's ex-wife Jodie Turner-Smith filed for divorce from him, and the same month, Nyong'o had also reportedly ended her relationship with ESPN host Selema Masekela. Read below to learn more about Lupita Nyong'o and Joshua Jackson's complete relationship timeline.

October 18, 2023: Lupita Nyong'o and Joshua Jackson ignite romance rumors

Lupita Nyong'o and Joshua Jackson first sparked romance rumors on October 18, 2023, after they were seen at a Janelle Monáe concert in Inglewood, California, with a group of friends following their split from their respective partners.

October 19, 2023: Lupita Nyong'o announces breakup from boyfriend Selema Masekela

According to reports, the Blank Panther movie actress announced her split from her now-former boyfriend and sports commentator Selema Masekela on Instagram on October 19, 2023, with whom she was first linked in December 2022.

Nyong'o shared a lengthy note about the breakup, writing, "At this moment, it is necessary for me to share a personal truth and publicly dissociate myself from someone I can no longer trust," adding, "I find myself in a season of heartbreak because of a love suddenly and devastatingly extinguished by deception."

The award-winning actress expressed that she chose to "face the pain" even though she was tempted to "run into the shadows and hide."

She further mentioned that she wanted to be completely honest about her experience, noting that she hoped that by doing so, others who were also dealing with heartbreak might find her story helpful.

December 5, 2023: Joshua Jackson and Lupita Nyong'o make their relationship public

According to People magazine, Lupita Nyong'o and Joshua Jackson subtly confirmed their rumored relationship in December 2023. The couple was photographed together, holding hands in Joshua Tree, California.

On December 6, 2023, US Weekly reported that a source told the outlet, “Joshua and Lupita have been dating for a very short while now. They’re focusing on keeping their relationship under the radar as much as possible." The insider added that the pair enjoyed "shopping together, hanging out at home and watching movies, listening to music, and just enjoying each other’s company."

February 26, 2024: Lupita Nyong'o reveals she won't talk about her love life publicly

Earlier this year, Lupita Nyong'o told Net-A-Porter that she's no longer interested in publicly speaking about her love life, noting, “That was very, very sage of me. I’m going back to those days, by the way.”

Nyong'o also mentioned why she shared details of her breakup with Masekela on social media, explaining that she was in a lot of "pain and heartbreak" and "wanted to be real about it."

March 4, 2024: Joshua Jackson celebrates Lupita Nyong'o's 41st birthday in Mexico

In March of this year, the couple was seen sharing some intimate moments during a romantic getaway for Lupita Nyong’o’s 41st birthday. They were in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, and their viral photos showed them cuddling on the beach.

At the time, a source told the outlet, "They vacationed in Puerto Vallarta" for the Non-Stop movie actress's birthday, claiming they only "had eyes for each other all weekend. They kept kissing, laughing, and just had the best time."

June 14, 2024: Jodie Turner-Smith shares her views about Joshua Jackson and Lupita Nyong'o's relationship

In a previous interview with The Cut, Joshua Jackson's ex-wife, Jodie Turner-Smith, shared her thoughts on his rumored affair with Nyong'o. Smith positively reacted to his new relationship, saying, "Good for them."

She added that they need "happiness" to "peaceful" co-parent their kid together while she's "trying to get us to the Gwyneth and Chris Martin level." Smith said she "truly hopes" that Jackson and his new girlfriend are "happy and that it benefits us as a family.”