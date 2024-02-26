How Long Were Jodie Turner-Smith And Joshua Jackson Married? Relationship Explored As Actress Opens Up About Divorce

Relationships are complex in the world of social media and even more so for celebrities since they are always in the public eye. Actress Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson divorced in October 2023 after almost four years of marriage.

In a recent interview with The Times, Turner-Smith opened up about her split and said, “Sometimes things we really want to work just don’t end up working and that’s OK. The most important thing is that you choose what’s healthiest for you and your family and definitely your children."

The actors initially met through the R&B singer Usher, who hosted a star-studded birthday bash in 2018. From there, the steamy romance began, which eventually led to a proposal months later. The pair married soon after and welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Juno, who is now three years old. Let's take a minute and explore their relationship timeline below.

October 14, 2018: The duo first met at Usher's star-studded 40th birthday bash

Turner-Smith and Jackson first crossed paths at the Grammy winner's star-studded 40th birthday bash at Delilah in Los Angeles. Reflecting on their initial encounter, Turner-Smith shared on Late Night With Seth Meyers in May 2021, "I saw him before he saw me, and when I saw him, I was like, ‘I want that.’ And then when he saw me, I just pretended like I didn’t see him."

Describing their relationship's beginnings, she casually revealed, "We had a one-night stand. We’re in a two-, three-year one-night stand now." The subsequent month captured Turner-Smith and Jackson strolling hand in hand through Los Angeles.

Advertisement

January 4, 2019: The duo ring in New Year’s together

Turner-Smith and Jackson rang in the New Year's together on an intimate trip to Nicaragua. The duo then indirectly confirmed their steamy romantic getaway on their respective Instagram profiles, posting pictures of the same skyline. Jackson later revealed that it was a trip where Turner-Smith proposed to him.

“We were in Nicaragua,” he told Jimmy Fallon of the proposal on The Tonight Show. “It was very beautiful, incredibly romantic. We were walking down the beach, and she asked me to marry her.”

August 2, 2019: The duo sparks marriage rumors

Turner-Smith and Jackson are seen getting a marriage license in Beverly Hills, which starts rumors that they might be getting married. Ten days later, they posted a photo on Instagram. It's a romantic picture of them looking at each other lovingly during a dinner date. In the caption, Turner-Smith said they like each other a little bit.

November 14, 2019: The pair make their red carpet debut

The duo made their first red carpet appearance together for the premiere of Turner-Smith’s film Queen & Slim. Both wore Gucci for the event, Turner-Smith wore a lilac gown and Jacson wore a dark olive-colored three-piece suit. The duo looked like they were hinting at an engagement or marriage through their accessories. Above all, the duo wore bands around their ring fingers. Turner-Smith donned a marquise diamond ring, while Jackson wore a three-brush gold band.

December 20, 2019: A source confirms the pair is married

Amidst their indirect hints and wedding rumors, Turner-Smith and Jackson officially tied the knot. A source from PEOPLE confirmed that they wed.

A rep for the Dawson's Creek alum, 41, could not be reached for comment. A rep for Turner-Smith, 33, did not respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

February 14, 2020: They celebrate their first Valentine’s Day as husband and wife

Turner-Smith shared a heartfelt post on Instagram to acknowledge their first Valentine's Day as a married couple. On the platform, Turner-Smith shared a photo of herself and Jackson sharing a kiss. Both were dressed in white attire—Jackson wore a suit and Turner-Smith donned a lace dress embellished with red roses.

She captioned the photo, saying, "Our 2nd valentine’s day and it’s even more magical than the first! here’s to a lifetime of them. happy valentine’s day to the man who sees my soul and holds my heart. love you, baby daddy." The post also sparked pregnancy rumors and fans were keen to know if she was pregnant already.

Advertisement

March 8, 2020: Jodie confirms they are expecting their first child together

Turner-Smith revealed on Instagram that she and Jackson are expecting their first child, a baby girl. She shared a video of her sonogram in an Instagram story, adding a caption to express her excitement: “Can you see her dancing in there? Every time I try to record, she stops. ”

The following month, after the video, she shared a beautiful nude shot from her maternity shoot and captioned: “Moth·er /ˈməT͟Hər/: a fantastic voyage that begins in wonder and transformation.” Turner-Smith added, “Thank you, @fancygomez for capturing a small piece of this portion of the journey. i will never forget how this felt and now won’t soon forget how it looked.”

May 10, 2020: Joshua celebrates Jodie's first Mother’s Day

Jackson posted a sweet wish on Mother's Day, acknowledging her role as a newbie mom to her child. “Thank you for the depth of grace you have found since our daughter has arrived,” he wrote in the caption. “The commitment that you make look so effortless but I know is anything but.”

One month after his wish for her, in June 2020, Turner Smith opened up about how Jackson is a loving and supportive father to the kids in an exclusive interview with PEOPLE.

“I think it’s really beautiful to be with someone who is so supportive and so loving,” she told the outlet, adding, “We’re so similar in so many ways. We’re like mirrors for each other. And I just really love that human being.”

She added, “We high-five each other all the time about how great we chose. We’re like, ‘You did a great job choosing,’ and then we’re like, ‘Yeah, you too.’”

May 2, 2022: They make their Met Gala debut

The duo made their first appearance at the Met Gala, where they looked completely in love with each other. Furthermore, Jackson expressed the extent of their mutual respect in a joint interview with Forbes. "The joy it is to watch her be in the process of becoming a mother and how honored I feel to get to be next to that—to witness it, to watch it grow, to hopefully nurture it in its growth,” Jackson told the outlet.

Advertisement

He continued, "I love how empowered my wife is inside of that fashion space—how much it is a source of joy and that bleeds into her home life, as well. I love watching my wife be able to be uplifted and celebrated, and seeing how fed she is by that makes me a very,very happy man when I get to see that.”

Advertisement

October 2, 2023: Jodie files for divorce

After attending the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party together, in October 2023, Turner Smith filed for divorce from Jackson in Los Angeles Superior Court, according to People. In the filing, she requests 50-50 shared custody of their daughter. Accordingly, the actress stated irreconcilable differences as the reason.

Following the divorce, a Jackson has reportedly not dismissed the idea of reuniting with Turner-Smith. “He would have loved nothing more than to still be with Jodie and in a perfect world, he would probably even take her back if she were to stop the divorce, but now that they have got to this place, he is going to have to accept it.”