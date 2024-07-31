‘#NOShameInMyGame’: Chet Hanks' Fight Against Aging As He Opens Up About Getting Botox

Chet Hanks, the Surreal Life star, is being proactive in his fight against aging. In a recent story on his Instagram account, he confessed of having undergone Botox treatment to remove wrinkles around his face. He tagged two estheticians from Beverly Hills Aesthetic Medics and credited them for helping him look at his best. The actor proudly captioned the picture “#NoShameInMyGame”.

From addiction into recovery

Chet Hanks has had a lot of ups and downs in life as a 33 year old person. Being born as the son of Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, whose names are known worldwide, put him under public scrutiny from birth until now. However, Chet’s addiction problems became one of the darkest pages in his life.

In a recent episode of Bradley Martyn’s Raw Talk podcast, Hanks revealed his previous drug problem with cocaine. “I’m a f–king cokehead, straight-up,” he admitted when asked what type of drugs he used to take but so much that other folks who were also using even advised him to ‘chill’.

At age sixteen Hank’s parents sent him to Utah where he would attend an outdoor wilderness program for troubled youth because he was already hooked on substances like cocaine and marijuana. The experience was painful, involving several hours trekking and constant surveillance by staff members who could not trust any camper.

“They just hiked us in circles with an 80-pound pack. There’s a lot going through your mind. You’re under observation. … They’re psychoanalyzing you and picking you apart,” he remembered during an interview done in 2022.

Embracing a new path

Since then Hanks has turned his life around after beating addiction once and for all. He is now a very devout Christian with a large cross tattooed across her chest. Which is why it seems he got the tattoo in the first place. Hanks believes that God is his purpose while he maintains this on a tattoo that was removed from his account.

“All the pain in my life has resulted from one thing — the lie of believing that my purpose is anything but just serving God,” he wrote. This is because Hank’s spiritual journey began with being honest, and now he trusts that as long as he relies on God, everything will fall into place.

Hank’s experience shows both his determination to make his life better and his struggle against aging. It also demonstrates resilience and faith as crucial factors in overcoming addiction.

