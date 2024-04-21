'I Really Did That?' Rihanna Comments On Her Past Fashion Choices; Says She Would Not Do It Again

Rihanna, the superstar behind Fenty Beauty and hit songs, is famous for her bold and sometimes shocking fashion choices. Her bold and daring outfits have made headlines and inspired fans around the world.

Recently, at the launch of her Fenty x Puma Creeper Phatty Earth Tone show in London, she took a moment to reflect on her past fashion hits and misses. Let’s dive into what Rihanna says and which looks she loves and regrets.

Rihanna’s fashion regrets

Rihanna didn’t shy away from admitting that some of her past fashion choices now make her cringe. She shared, “It’s gonna sound hypocritical because I did so much s--- in my life. I had my nipples out, I had my panties out… But now those are the things that as a mom, an evolved young lady—emphasis on young—things that I just feel I would never do, I’m like, ‘Oh my god, I really did that? Nips out?’”

The Met Gala lewkks

Despite her regrets, Rihanna’s style has always made headlines. One unforgettable look was her 2014 Met Gala afterparty gown by Stella McCartney. It showed a lot of abs and even a bit of her backside with its daringly low back.

That same year, she wowed everyone in a white cropped top and skirt by Stella McCartney. The next year, in 2015 she stole the show again with a stunning ensemble designed by Guo Pei. She confidently states, “Nobody will ever forget that.”

The best and the worst ones

One of Rihanna’s most talked-about fashion moments was when she wore a custom-designed fishnet dress by Adam Selman. This wasn’t just any ordinary dress—it was an absolute showstopper. It was a jaw-dropping fishnet design that was adorned with over 216,000 shimmering Swarovski crystals. The sparkling crystals were making her the center of attraction everywhere.

While Rihanna has had some iconic fashion moments, not all of her choices were spot-on. She once admitted that one of her worst red carpet looks was a brown-tan suit. “The day we put it on, it was like… ‘It’s giving UPS driver,’” she joked. Interestingly, this outfit was similar to her London appearance for the Fenty x Puma Creeper Phatty Earth Tone collaboration. However, this time, she gave it a fresh twist with bright blonde hair, makeup, and a bold red lip.

Bold fashion choices during pregnancy

Rihanna continued to make bold fashion statements even during her pregnancies. She proudly showcased her belly in form-fitting outfits, challenging maternity fashion norms. She once said, “My body is doing amazing things, and I’m proud of it. Pregnancy is a special time, so why hide it?”

Even though Rihanna is rethinking some of her past choices, she’s taking fashion inspiration from her boyfriend, rapper A$AP Rocky, for dressing her sons. She once told Entertainment Tonight, “When I dress them, I always try to dress them like Rocky.” Yes, she’s using his fashion sense as inspiration when picking out clothes for her boys RZA and Riot.

