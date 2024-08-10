'I Regret They Were Included': Kehlani's Ex Javaughn Young White Claims His Custody Filing For 5 Year Old Daughter Were Submitted Without His 'Approval'

Javaughn Young-White clarified that he was misrepresented by his previous lawyer. The renowned guitarist, Kehlani's ex and father of their 5-year-old daughter Adeya, shared on Instagram that the July 24 custody filing was submitted without his approval by his former legal team.

Young-White alleges that the documents filed contained general notes from his initial consultation, with language he didn't approve. He regrets their inclusion.

He also says he was misinformed about events within the Regla de Ocha religion, which Kehlani was previously involved in. Young-White claims that information about a church leader, Priest Neto, was given to him by individuals with their own agenda. He now understands that these individuals were using allegations to escalate their disputes within the church, and they no longer stand by those claims. At the time, he was unaware of this.

Young-White regrets custody filing, focuses on daughter's well-being

Young-White explains that when he learned about the allegations against Neto and his church, his daughter was no longer involved, but he was still deeply concerned about her care. He felt he was being warned about potentially harmful decisions that could have had serious consequences.

Young-White acknowledged Kehlani and Adeya's time with the church, stating that he advocated for his daughter's well-being, as he would with any major lifestyle change. However, he felt powerless due to ongoing issues with his custody rights and documentation, saying he was disregarded. He also claims his previous counsel submitted the custody filing without his approval.

Advertisement

Young-White clarifies that the wording of the account was not approved by him. He emphasizes that there are other concerns driving his focus on custody and documentation issues. As a father, he never expected such serious allegations to be handled carelessly. While he believes his initial reaction was appropriate based on the information he received, he regrets any role he played in spreading these claims and apologizes. He hopes for justice for Priest Neto, his family, and the affected

church members. He concludes by reaffirming his commitment to advocating for his child's well-being.

Young-White Denies false claims; Kehlani reaffirms child's safety

Young-White’s previous counsel did not respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

In a recent statement, Young-White clarified claims made on Instagram on August 6 and later shared by Kehlani. He denied saying that Santería is a sex cult or that his daughter is involved in one, calling such claims factually incorrect and disgusting.

Advertisement

He also stated that he doesn’t need to negatively portray his co-parent to have his concerns respected in court and that the trauma only adds to the challenges of ensuring his child's well-being.

The 29-year-old singer, who uses she/they pronouns, reshared Young-White's comments on Instagram Stories. On the same day, Kehlani issued a statement denying any claims that she endangered her child or left her with anyone unsafe. She also rejected the allegations made against her former religious community.

Kehlani stated that she has always prioritized her child's safety and well-being. She emphasized that motherhood is her primary focus and always will be. She described the situation as a "legal, private, familial matter" and said she is taking time for her own well-being and her child's.

ALSO READ: Kehlani’s Ex Javaughn Young-White Seeks Full Custody Of Their 5-Year-Old Daughter; Claims Singer Is In A 'Cult' That Influences Child’s Upbringing