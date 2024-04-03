Is Lena Dunham Related To Larry David? Finding Your Roots Reveals

American comedian and writer Larry David, who appeared in the fourth season of the PBS documentary series, is Dunham’s maternal cousin, according to host Henry Louis Gates Jr. on this week’s episode of Finding Your Roots. After hearing the news, the creator of Girls expressed shock and happiness.

Larry David and Lena Dunham have a special connection

“My husband is going to go crazy! It’s Larry David! This is the hottest information I could have ever gotten, the other L.D.” Dunham screamed upon the discovery. According to Gates, the creator of Curb Your Enthusiasm has “multiple long identical segments of DNA” with both Dunham and her mother, Laurie Simmons, based on the show’s DNA examination of its guests. He said, “This indicates that you have at least one common ancestor somewhere along your mother’s side of your family tree.” Dunham, who was still in shock, remarked that she was “delighted” and that “this is incredible; you saved the best for last.”

David’s connection to Dunham is one of the most amazing revelations and long lines of discoveries in Finding Your Roots. The documentary series has unearthed the family histories of numerous celebrities since its 2012 premiere. Kerry Washington learned she was conceived using a sperm donor, while Edward Norton learned he and Julia Roberts are blood relatives. In the meantime, Bob Odenkirk, star of Better Call Saul, discovered this season alone that King Charles is his eleventh cousin, and Ciara discovered Derek Jeter is a relative of hers.

While most Finding Your Roots, guests have expressed gratitude; some have not been overly thrilled with the revelations made on the show. One such visitor is Ben Affleck, who asked that one detail—that he was descended from slave owners—be left out of his episode during the third season. Later, in April 2015, Affleck apologized and expressed “regret” in a statement on his Facebook page. In February, Gates told PEOPLE, “You never know what’s going to pop out when you spit in that test tube.”

Advertisement

In a departure from past tradition, Finding Your Roots will host three non-famous guests for the first time ever in its season finale, which premieres on April 9. The concept originated with Gates, who earlier told PEOPLE that fans now approach him for photographs at the airport and request their own family trees to be researched. According to Gates, “It turns out that the stories of non-celebrities are just as challenging, just as emotional, and just as riveting.”

ALSO READ: Who Is Larry David? Everything To Know About The Comedian As He Attacks Elmo On Camera Before Apologizing

Who is Lena Dunham?

American writer, director, actress, and producer Lena Dunham is multifaceted. She is the creator, writer, and star of the HBO television series Girls, which aired from 2012 to 2017. She won two Golden Globe Awards and multiple Emmy nominations for the show. In addition, Dunham directed several Girls episodes and made history by being the first female recipient of the Directors Guild of America Award for Outstanding Comedy Series Directing. Dunham won an Independent Spirit Award for Best First Screenplay for her semi-autobiographical independent film Tiny Furniture (2010), which she wrote, directed, and starred in before Girls. Dunham wrote and directed Sharp Stick, her second feature film, which debuted in 2022. Catherine Called Birdy, her third picture, made its international premiere at the Toronto International Picture Festival.

Dunham was listed among the world’s most influential persons in Time magazine’s annual list 100 in 2013. Not That Kind of Girl: A Young Woman Tells You What She’s “Learned” is Dunham’s debut book, published in 2014. In 2015, Dunham co-founded the feminist web newspaper Lenny Letter with Jenni Konner, the showrunner for Girls.

Dunham had a few cameos in films like Happy Christmas, This Is 40, and Supporting Characters. Her Entire High School Sinking Into the Sea, a 2016 film with its Toronto International Film Festival premiere, featured her as Mary’s voice. Aside from Girls, she has appeared in guest spots on television shows like The Simpsons and Scandal. Her character, Valerie Solanas, was featured in American Horror Story: Cult in 2017. Throughout her career, Dunham has drawn much attention from the media due to her work and her vocal presence on social media and in interviews.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 'She Was Very Complimentary': Katherine Ryan Shares Experience Of Meeting Taylor Swift After Roasting Pop Star In Comedy Skit