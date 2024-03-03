How Did Richard Lewis Die? Curb Your Enthusiasm Star’s Official Cause Of Death

The official cause of death for actor Richard Lewis has been disclosed. The Curb Your Enthusiasm actor passed away at 9:22 p.m. on Feb. 27, with his death certificate citing cardiopulmonary arrest. According to The Blast, Parkinson’s disease was listed as a contributing factor. Lewis, aged 76 at the time of his passing, left behind a rich legacy in comedy.

Renowned for his neurotic charm, Richard Lewis entertained audiences with his portrayal of himself in Curb Your Enthusiasm, playing the perpetual frenemy to Larry David. With his comedic genius and quick wit, Lewis left an indelible mark on the popular sitcom, gathering universal praise as an actor.

What are cardiopulmonary arrest and Parkinson's disease?

As defined by the National Library of Medicine, cardiopulmonary arrest, occurs when there is a cessation of adequate heart function and respiration, frequently leading to fatality. The NLM highlighted that this condition is commonly observed in individuals with coronary artery disease. Subsequently, in April 2023, Lewis disclosed that he had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2021. This condition, characterized by its progressive impact on the nervous system and nerve-controlled bodily functions, led him to retire from his comedy career. He shared that he had been quietly confronting the challenges of the disease since his diagnosis.

Where will Richard Lewis' funeral take place?

According to The Blast, the late actor will be laid to rest at the Temple of Aaron Cemetery in Roseville, Minnesota. Moreover, the confirmation of the comedian's passing came through a statement to PEOPLE from Lewis' representative, Jeff Abraham, on Feb. 28, 2024. Abraham stated that the actor had passed away peacefully at his home in Los Angeles the previous night after experiencing a heart attack.

The representative also conveyed gratitude on behalf of Lewis' wife, Joyce Lapinsky, for the outpouring of love and support while requesting privacy during this period. Meanwhile, less than three weeks before the actor's death, he shared some positive words about his health condition with PEOPLE after missing the season 12 premiere party for Curb on Jan. 30, 2024.

“I have some occasional walking difficulties with Parkinson's for the last couple of years. It's not major. I'm getting through it fine so far, but I didn't want to go to and spend five or six hours mingling with so many people,” he explained of skipping the event. “It's just asking for trouble.”

He said he was “disappointed” to have missed the festivities, but added that “all things considered, I'm doing quite well.”

The actor will be immensely missed on screen and will always reside in the hearts of the audience that he has received so much love from, over the last decades.