'I Think You Can Go To Erewhon..': John Owen Lowe Breaks Silence On His Dating Rumors With Lucy Hale

John Owen Lowe addressed rumors that he's dating Lucy Hale after they were spotted together. During a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Lowe, 29, responded to a fan's question about the dating rumors.

John clarified, "I think you can go to Erewhon with someone and get photographed and things blow out of proportion. That's all I will say."

How did the dating rumors of John Owen Lowe and Lucy Hale begin?

Lowe and Hale were seen having a meal in Los Angeles earlier this month. Fans noticed Hale showing support for Lowe when he celebrated his sixth sobriety anniversary.

In an April Instagram post, Lowe shared his milestone, writing, "Six years ago today I took my last sip of alcohol. If you or anyone you know is struggling with addiction, reach out. Ask for help. I did and it changed my life," Hale replied to his caption, "This is amazing. You are amazing. Bright & shiny human (red heart emoji)."

Hale has been open about her own sobriety journey. In February 2023, she celebrated one year sober, revealing her struggles with addiction. She shared on social media, "On January 2, 2023, I celebrated one year of sobriety. While this journey has mostly been private, I felt compelled tonight to let anyone who is struggling know that you are not alone and you are loved."

Advertisement

Lucy Hale has previously spoken about her sobriety journey in the past

Hale spoke about her experiences with alcohol on the Call Her Daddy podcast in November 2023, recalling that her first time drinking at 12 or 13 led to a blackout. She described feeling shame after drinking, as she used alcohol to escape her problems.

Hale didn't realize she had a problem until her 20s and went to rehab at 23, but wasn't ready to quit drinking until she was 32. The COVID pandemic played a role in her sobriety journey, as quarantining helped her avoid situations involving heavy drinking.

Hale, who has dated David Henrie, Chris Zylka, Riley Smith, and briefly Skeet Ulrich, mentioned on Rachel Bilson's Broad Ideas podcast in January 2023 that she's dated people from ages 27 to 52.

At 33, she believes she'll end up with someone around her age or older. Hale added that she used to enjoy the excitement of dating but now prefers more meaningful conversations.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: ‘It Was A Devastating Blow’: Jobson’s New Biography Talks About The Time When Prince William ‘Dumped’ Kate’s Call