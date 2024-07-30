‘It Was A Devastating Blow’: Jobson’s New Biography Talks About The Time When Prince William ‘Dumped’ Kate’s Call

Kate Middleton and Prince William, the college love birds, have been married for 13 years. They had their own share of ups and downs in their relationship. Catherine, The Princess of Wales by Robert Jobson is a new biography that explores how they got together after graduating from St. Andrews University in 2005.

Early years and a heartbreaking split

After school, Kate’s family home was visited by Prince William every Friday as part of his military training. In December 2006, Kate attended his military graduation. However, Waity Katie, as she is often called by the media, did not mind waiting for William's proposal to come through. As for him, he loved her so much while she on the other side was very patient.

Nevertheless, Will canceled their New Year plans in 2007. By then he had changed his mind and wanted to break up with her due to lack of space that she needed to think about herself. This was heartbreaking for her to hear from him while he went out in London clubbing and touring around Europe.

Especially going to Dublin or Ibiza whereas Kate kept quiet about it all. During those nights she would be seen at different clubs and photos transported back down the army barracks where William was situated with his comrades.

Reconciliation and moving forward

William gave it some thought soon afterward though. It all began at Sam Waley-Cohen’s housewarming party which had guests wearing various attires. William, who came as Peter Pan, met Kate dressed as a nurse there that evening. Hence reigniting their love until now they have lived together since then they were engaged in 2010 and were later wedded the following year.

During an engagement interview, William said that they were young people who needed space for growth purposes whereas Kate disclosed this experience made her stronger. Because at this point she discovered more about herself.

Today Prince William and Princess Kate are the parents of three children, 11-year-old Prince George, 9-year-old Princess Charlotte, and 6-year-old Prince Louis

A calming influence

Jobson’s book reflects on Kate’s role within the Royal Family. She was a calming presence and an instinctive peacemaker. Her strength has made life easier for William so that he can now have a much better relationship with his father.

Thus, through every difficulty she stood strong and waited but it's how she did it that defines what the book is all about, that is her unyielding love life. She struggled through a lot to make William believe that they have nothing to worry about.

