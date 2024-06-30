'I Wanted It To Feel Effortless...': Olivia Culpo Talks About Her Wedding Gown As She Marries Christian McCaffrey

Miss Universe 2012 Olivia Culpo decided to select a custom-designed Dolce & Gabbana ballgown for her June 29 wedding to NFL star Chris McCaffrey. The flowy white attire featured a crew neck and long sleeves and a 16-foot lace veil that dramatically graced the floor like a slender layer of snow.

The couple got married in Rhode Island. In a recent interview, Culpo spoke about why she chose to wear a gown full-coverage gown on her wedding day stating that the outfit should be "complementing me, not overpowering me."

Olivia Culpo effortlessly reasons out her choice of wedding gown

Speaking with Vogue, Olivia Culpo opened up about her choice to wear a traditional ballgown wedding attire. She said she wanted the gown to be classy and not too ‘sexy’. The crepe ball gown has buttons down the back and was styled with a chiffon 16-foot lace veil and light makeup.

The design of this outfit was driven by their decision to have the ceremony at Watch Hill church, near their residence. Despite having an image of what she wanted - something simple, modest, and with sleeves falling below her wrists - Culpo could hardly find the perfect dress online.

The I Feel Pretty star desired the dress to appear effortless and flattering in order to showcase its simplicity. Additionally, she mentioned that her husband's fondness for timeless, elegant attire played a major role in her choice.

She said, "I wanted it to feel effortless and as if it’s complementing me, not overpowering me. There’s so much beauty and simplicity. When I think about Christian and what he loves and the moments that he thinks that I’m most beautiful, it’s absolutely in something like this: timeless, covered and elegant."

Advertisement

Culpo collaborated closely with one of Dolce & Gabbana's fashion designers until they came up with a final product that resembled exactly what had been outlined in their sketch.

About Olivia Culpo and Chris McCaffrey's wedding

Culpo told the outlet, "I wanted something that felt as serious as that commitment," while talking about her choice to go by traditions, especially when it came to selecting the wedding gown.

On Instagram on June 26, McCaffrey published pictures of themselves standing outside a courthouse wherein he wore a light-colored suit while his fiancée dressed in elegant white clothes. They announced their engagement in April 2023 through pictures taken during their vacation in Utah.

As per Culpo, marriage is supposed to be a covenant. She said to the outlet, "It’s the beginning of the rest of your life and it’s the union and bond of two people forever."

Olivia Culpo after winning the Miss Rhode Island USA, went on to win Miss USA 2012, followed by Miss Universe in 2012. Since then, the model has had cameos in various movies such as The Other Woman, American Satan, etc.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Why Bridgerton's Michaela Stirling Gender Swap Is The Ideal Romantic Twist From Page To Screen; READ