‘Deserve More Seasons': Fans Comfort Manny Jacinto Over Star Wars The Acolyte Post as Series Gets Canceled

A few weeks after the conclusion of its first season, Disney shocked everyone by deciding to cancel The Acolyte. As series star Manny Jacinto has shared his reaction on social media, fans expressed their disappointment with the decision.

Taking to Instagram today (August 23), Jacinto shared a photo of his character Qimir from The Acolyte which shows him standing next to Osha, played by Amandla Stenberg, holding hands, looking at the horizon from the seashore. As they both face their back towards the camera, only their silhouette is seen against the backdrop of picturesque ocean and sunset, Jacinto expressed his feelings for his character and the show by adding a single love emoji to the post's caption.

Many fans are furious about Disney canceling the show in the comments area with one of the most popular comments saying, “You both deserved so much better.” Shangchi and the Legends of the Ten Rings star Simu Liu’s comment read: “justice for manny!! bro you were so effing good in this show and the dedication was so apparent. bigger and brighter things ahead. rooting for you always ❤️”

While one user wrote, “disney’s loss. there was so much potential for season 2,” another commented, “best villain we’ve seen in star wars in ages. thank YOU! 🤍” Showering praises on Jacinto and Stenberg’s performance, one fan wrote, “Manny—you and Amandla are an absolute gift to the Star Wars Universe. You delivered a performance that had a profound impact on myself and so many others. I will never, ever forget The Acolyte. It will always be my favorite Star Wars story.”

“Your character was the most interesting Star wars villain that has come out in the recent years. Not even Gideon or Kylo Ren. YOU deserved better 😭” one wrote while another commented, “You're a Sith...but also, a hero...a hero to many little Filipinos out there, trying to find their place in the world...Thank you for a stunning performance as The Stranger...I hope it isn't the end of your journey in the Star Wars universe!”

While The Acolyte has its fans, it's no secret that the Star Wars series also has its share of vociferous critics. Social media users have been harshly critical of the series, and review bombing has been blamed for the low viewership numbers. Regarding the criticism that The Acolyte received, which began well before the movie's premiere, Jacinto recently stated that he usually tries to ignore the hate on the internet. Having said that, Jacinto added that he has come to terms with the fact that in circumstances like this, good things sometimes come with evil.

“I try not to get too caught up in it, because it’s just a black hole. I also learned early on in my career that if you’re going to believe the good, you have to believe the bad,” said Jacinto as per Nuvo Magainze.

Created by Leslye Headland, the Star Wars series stars Lee Jung-jae, Charlie Barnett, Dafne Keen, Rebecca Henderson, Jodie Turner-Smith, Carrie-Anne Moss, Dean-Charles Chapman, Joonas Suotamo, Margarita Levieva, Lauren Brady, Leah Brady, Harry Trevaldwyn, and David Harewood. Set toward the close of the High Republic era prior to the events of the Skywalker Saga, it is a part of the Star Wars universe and centers on a Jedi's investigation into a string of crimes.

