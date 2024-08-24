Source Reveals Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck May Not Reunite at TIFF Red Carpet; Here's All You Need to Know

While everyone might be sniffing a Bennifer reunion after the couple made headlines that they were finally going their separate ways, sources revealed to Page Six that they won’t be seen together at the upcoming premiere of Unstoppable. Produced by Ben Affleck and starring Jennifer Lopez, it’s been rumored that the premiere will only be attended by the latter, alongside Matt Damon, who also has producer credits.

The film is headed to the Toronto International Film Festival for its debut in two weeks, and there has been a buzz around whether the couple would be attending together now that JLo has filed for divorce from her beau of 2 years. Reports by the Daily Mail suggested that the two have been “pushed” to attend the event by certain producers, but the idea is likely to not come to fruition.

Unstoppable chronicles the life of Anthony Robles, a wrestler who was born with one leg. Lopez appears on the screen as Judy Robles, the wrestler’s mother. Distributed by Amazon MGM Studios, the flick is the work of Affleck’s own production company, Artists Equity, which he cofounded with his pal Matt Damon. The two are part of a 14-producer team, and fans share high hopes for the film’s storyline, acting, and more.

The Bennifer drama is certainly fueling the internet with a lot of discussions, but it did not come in all of a sudden and left people shocked. It has been long since the speculations of drama started back in June of this year after Affleck moved out of their shared house after two years of marriage. Reports flooded on the speculations over what’s been going on, often hinting that the couple is trying to work things out. This ultimately culminated in a divorce filing on August 20. The official date of the couple’s separation was mentioned as April 26 in the documents.

Advertisement

The estranged couple has another film lined up, titled Kiss of the Spider Woman, whose shooting was recently wrapped up.

ALSO READ: Jennifer Lopez vs. Ben Affleck: Whose Side is The Internet On? Find Out