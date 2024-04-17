‘It Is Really The Story Of An Accidental Career’: Tom Selleck Opens Up About His Upcoming Memoir

Tom Selleck will release his memoir, You Never Know, describing his “accidental acting career” while having his own ups and downs. The memoir reflects on the actor's fortunate life, and yet, at the age of 79, the Hollywood star looks at quite a promising career by playing the role of Frank in the CBS series Blue Blood.

The book will provide insights into Selleck’s personal life, two marriages, and how he grew to fame at the age of 35, not for his built-up body but for his talent. During his conversation with People Magazine, the 79-year-old also spoke of Ventura County, where he grows avocado trees and watches them bloom whenever he is in his hometown and off work.

What Did Tom Selleck Say About His Life And Career?

Speaking of his life story, Selleck revealed to the magazine that he has lived a pretty decent life and does not have "much hooks." The Quigley Down Under actor shared, "I don't have the hooks that a lot of people do. I didn't rehabilitate myself or have this tragic life. I had my own share of ups and downs, but I've been very fortunate."

Selleck further added, “The memoir is a lot about failing, endless failures. If you’re going to get in the acting business, you better get an appetite for it. And I tried to communicate that... because it was kind of a long road.”

Tom Selleck initially entered the field of business administration and then won a basketball scholarship at USC. He did not even think of getting into an acting career, but fate had other plans, so the actor landed his first role in a Pepsi commercial. And ever since, the graph of acting for Selleck has gone upward. The actor claimed about the book that “it is really the story of an accidental career. I’d never taken an acting class. I had no training, no desire.”

What Does Tom Selleck Do In His Free Time?

While the F.R.I.E.N.D.S. actor is filming for his CBS series, Blue Blood, in his free time, the star opened up about spending time with his wife while reading scripts for the upcoming episodes. Selleck said, “I’m one of the last guys to see it, and I’m a good editor.”

The actor further added, “A cigar and a glass of whiskey is a nice way to end the day. I’ve had a very good life—a very lucky life. I don’t know if it’s what I figured I’d be doing, but it’s with a lot of gratitude.” You Never Know will be released on May 4.

