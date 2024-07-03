The Rookie Middle-Aged Adventurer Was Trained To Death Episode 2: Release Date, Streaming Details And More

The Rookie Middle-Aged Adventurer Was Trained To Death, also known as The Ossan Newbie Adventurer, is a brand new fantasy adventure anime released during the Summer 2024 lineup. In the first episode, fans were introduced to Rick Gladiator, a 30-year-old clerk turned adventurer.

After being ‘trained to death’ by the continent's strongest party, Rick now continues his journey through a fantastical world of magic and mayhem. Don’t miss the upcoming episode for more, so keep reading to get The Rookie Middle-Aged Adventurer Episode 2’s release date, expected plot, and more.

The Rookie Middle-Aged Adventurer Episode 2: Release date and streaming details

The Rookie Middle-Aged Adventurer Was Trained To Death Episode 2 is scheduled to air in Japan on Monday, July 8, 2024, at 2:00 am JST, according to the official website. The episode will first be broadcast on TV Tokyo, after which it will air on MBS, BS TV Tokyo, and AT-X at various intervals.

Additionally, AbemaTV and TV Tokyo will stream The Rookie Middle-Aged Adventurer Episode 2 simultaneously. Viewers can watch Episode 1 and future episodes on these platforms, accessible through the show's website for subscribed users.

Expected plot of The Rookie Middle-Aged Adventurer Episode 2

In The Rookie Middle-Aged Adventurer Was Trained To Death Episode 2, the strongest party on the continent will reunite to observe Rick's performance in the exam. Rick's anxiety upon hearing about their arrival likely stems from his perception of their dangerous nature and propensity for attracting trouble.

The Rookie Middle-Aged Adventurer Episode 2 will also reveal the results of Rick's exam, and fans can expect more humorous encounters and battles as the protagonist's impressive strength and abilities bring him into the spotlight.

The Rookie Middle-Aged Adventurer Episode 1 recap

The Rookie Middle-Aged Adventurer Was Trained To Death Episode 1 is titled Starting 12 Years Late. The episode begins with a flashback of Rick, the protagonist, enduring rigorous training under the most powerful adventurer party on the continent, Orichalcum Fist.

Covered in cuts and bruises, Rick's journey is shown as evidence of his perseverance through the hellish training. He had spent 12 years working as a receptionist in an adventurer guild before deciding to become an F-rank adventurer at the age of 30.

The Rookie Middle-Aged Adventurer Episode 1 then transitions to Rick taking the entrance test for promotion to an E-rank adventurer. This test involves a series of physical and mental challenges. Despite having trained in the mountains for two years, Rick faces skepticism and ridicule from other adventurers due to his age.

Nevertheless, they are astonished when they witness his capabilities during the exam, revealing a glimpse of his true strength. Rick, however, remains unaware of his own power and considers himself just a low-level adventurer.

The Rookie Middle-Aged Adventurer Was Trained To Death Episode 1 concludes with a humorous encounter between Rick and Angelica Diarmuit, a second-class knight of the realm. Rick ends up unintentionally forcing Angelica to surrender and flee after underestimating his own strength.

For more updates on the ossan’s new adventurer lifestyle in The Rookie Middle-Aged Adventurer anime, keep up with Pinkvilla.

*The release dates and time provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.