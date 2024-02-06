IF Teaser: Ryan Reynolds Recreates The Office's Randall Park Joke For John Krasinski's New Movie

The anticipation for Ryan Reynolds' upcoming project, IF, reached new heights with the release of a unique teaser that paid homage to a beloved moment from The Office. In this teaser, Reynolds and Randall Park recreated a memorable scene from the hit TV series, adding a delightful twist to the promotion of John Krasinski's new movie.

IF Teaser: A Nod to The Office

The latest teaser for John Krasinski's upcoming movie, IF, took fans on a nostalgic trip back to The Office with a clever callback to a classic episode. In the ad, Ryan Reynolds, one of the stars of IF, is seen backstage discussing the film when Randall Park, interrupting the conversation, assumes the role of Krasinski, the movie's director.

The teaser unfolds with Reynolds questioning Park's sudden takeover. Reynold asked “Wait wait wait, hold on. What are you doing?’ leading to a hilarious exchange where Park insists on discussing their upcoming movie, “I’m talking about our movie,” Park claimed. Reynolds, playing along, humorously points out the differences between Park and the real John Krasinski, sparking laughter with his witty remarks, questioning, “You’re not John Krasinski. You’re Randall Park. John Krasinski is much shorter and less Asian.”

Eventually, Park, in character as Krasinski, declares that the sneak peek will have to wait until Sunday, adding an element of suspense to the teaser. Throughout the mock behind-the-scenes featurette, Park amusingly stands in for Krasinski, capturing the essence of the playful dynamic between the two actors.

This playful nod to The Office's season 9 episode, Andy's Ancestry, where Park's character pretends to be Jim Halpert, perfectly encapsulates the light-hearted humor that fans adore about both the TV series and Reynolds' comedic style.

Everything to know about Ryan Reynolds’ upcoming film, IF

IF is set to be a refreshing addition to the genre, blending live-action with animation to deliver a heartwarming tale for audiences of all ages. The film, directed, written, and produced by John Krasinski, boasts an ensemble cast led by Ryan Reynolds, Cailey Fleming, Fiona Shaw, Alan Kim, and Liza Colón-Zayas. The film also features the voices of Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Louis Gossett Jr., and Steve Carell as IFs.

The storyline revolves around a young girl named Bea, portrayed by Cailey Fleming, who discovers her unique ability to see imaginary friends, known as "IFs." With the help of her neighbor, The Man Upstairs (played by Reynolds), Bea embarks on a journey to reunite these forgotten IFs with their former friends.

As excitement continues to build for IF, fans eagerly anticipate its release on May 17, 2024, by Paramount Pictures. With its heartwarming storyline, star-studded cast, and clever marketing teasers like the recent homage to The Office, IF is for now promising to become a standout film in the realm of live-action animated family entertainment.

