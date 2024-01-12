Iggy Azalea Net Worth - A Look at the Australian Rapper's Net Worth in 2024!

Iggy Azalea, born Amethyst Amelia Kelly on June 7, 1990, is an Australian singer and rapper. Best known for her controversial song Pussy, the 33-year-old rapper is known to have collaborated with A-listers like Ariana Grande, Britney Spears, and Jennifer Lopez.

Her upbeat rap and musical style have kept music lovers hooked throughout the years. Join us as we explore the five-time Grammy-nominated artists’ fortune and wealth.

Iggy Azalea's journey from Australia to Hollywood

Iggy Azalea was born as Amethyst Amelia Kelly in Sydney, Australia. She spent most of her childhood living with her parents, father Brendan Kelly, a painter and a comic artist, and mother Tanya, a cleaner. Who knew the daughter of a painter and a cleaner was destined for global fame? Iggy left Australia and came to the US in 2006 to make a name for herself. She had already started rapping by then and knew music was her calling. Initially living as an illegal immigrant in America, she acquired a name for herself and a permanent legal residence in California, LA by 2010 which is where she currently resides. Azalea dropped her debut mixtape, Ignorant Art in 2011 and never looked back in her career.

What is Iggy Azalea’s Net Worth in 2024?

The Australian singer and rapper is worth $15 million as per Celebrity Net Worth. Her more than a decade-long musical career along with several endorsments, acting gigs, and business ventures helped her amass a hefty fortune. Let's have a look at how she makes the cash flow in her bank account.

Iggy Azalea Endorsements and Business Ventures

Like for any other artist, endorsements and business ventures remain a top source of income for Iggy Azalea as well. Over the years, she has worked with brands like Levi’s, Monster Products, Puma, and more. In 2015, she became the official brand ambassador of Bonds, an Australian undergarments company. She also collaborated with esteemed upscale fashion brand Steve Madden to release an exclusive shoe collection.

All of this combined helped Iggy Azalea funnel enough cash into her bank account.

Iggy Azalea OnlyFans success - How much money has she made from OnlyFans?

Azalea, known for her bold personality is an OnlyFans favorite, at least that is what her revenue figures from the adult content-sharing platform suggest. In 2023, Iggy Azalea made a whopping $48 million through OnlyFans, as reported by Marca. The Bounce hitmaker is reported to charge $25 per month from her subscribers who in return get a front-row seat for Azalea’s projects on the platform.

Iggy Azalea’s Real Estate

In June 2021, Iggy bought a home in Hidden Hills California. The property was reported to be valued at least $5 million back then. Iggy, however, sold the property for 5.949 million within six months of first acquiring the estate. Iggy sure knows how to make money it seems.

The singer and rapper and the only fans star also has some acting credits under her belt which has further helped her build her fortune. She made her acting debut in 2015 via Furious 7. In later years, she appeared in a bunch of coveted TV shows like the James Corden Show and The Ellen DeGeneres Show. She also appeared as a judge on X-factor Australia in 2016. Undoubtedly, the above gigs have contributed to Iggy Azalea’s overall net worth.

