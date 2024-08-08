‘I'm A Little Ahead Of Schedule’: Nina Dobrev Shares Update On Recovery From Dirt Bike Accident

Nina Dobrev is making significant progress in her recovery from a dirt bike accident earlier this year. On August 7, the 35-year-old actress spoke at the Shiseido Blue Project's 4th Annual Beach Clean-Up in Huntington Beach, California, about her healing journey.

"I think I'm doing pretty well," Dobrev said. She added that her doctors were pretty surprised by her quick recovery. Despite being "a little ahead of schedule" in her healing process, she admitted that the road to full recovery remains long as per PEOPLE.

Dobrev was riding her dirt bike in May when she sustained a serious injury. The accident caused a torn ACL, a meniscus tear, and a fractured tibial plateau. "I didn't realize it meant nine months to a year of recovery," Dobrev admitted.

She is approximately three and a half months into her recovery. "So there's still a ways to go," she said. She wants to have patience during this time, as people are frequently re-injured when they begin to feel better and resume normal activities too quickly.

Dobrev has received a lot of support from her boyfriend, Shaun White, during her recovery. The former professional snowboarder and skateboarder has paid close attention, especially during their recent trip to the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics.

"I mean, especially the Olympics," Dobrev said of White's support. She described how he arranged for a wheelchair to help her walk less during the event. "All those streets are closed, so you have to walk from venue to venue," she said. White's thoughtful planning made the trip easier for Dobrev.

Dobrev has been open about her recovery on social media, providing updates to her followers. On July 28, she posted a playful Instagram update with puns about her healing process. "Glad I don't KNEE'D those crutches anymore," she wrote, referring to her recent decision to stop using crutches.

She also cited Olympian Lindsey Vonn's candor about her knee surgery as motivation for telling her own story. Dobrev saw her accident as a sign to slow down and showed optimism about her progress. “Since I started walking & traveling a bit I’ve been feeling much more positive,” she said.

