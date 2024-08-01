Chris Evans Thanks Ryan Reynolds For 'Making It All Happen' Amid His Return As Johnny Storm After 17 Years

Contains spoilers for Deadpool & Wolverine movie

Chris Evans recently shared a photo from the set of Deadpool & Wolverine, showing him in costume with Hugh Jackman as Wolverine, Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool, and the film's director, Shawn Levy.

In the movie, Evans made a surprise cameo, returning as Johnny Storm, also known as the Human Torch from the Fantastic Four. It's been 17 years since he last played this role.On his Instagram Story, Chris shared how grateful he was to be part of the film.



He expressed, “Thank you to Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman and Shawn Levy for letting me be a part of such an incredible movie!” Evans added, “They’re three of the nicest guys you’ll ever meet. Special thank you to Ryan for making it all happen. Playing Johnny again was a dream come true and he’ll always have a special place in my heart.”

Although Chris is best known for playing Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), some fans might not remember that he also played Johnny Storm in Fantastic Four (2005) and its sequel Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer(2007). In Deadpool & Wolverine, Chris made a surprise cameo as Johnny Storm, not Captain America. This twist surprised even Deadpool, played by Ryan Reynolds, in the movie.

The film features many guest appearances, including Jennifer Garner as Elektra, Wesley Snipes as Blade, Channing Tatum as Gambit, and Blake Lively as Lady Deadpool. Deadpool & Wolverine has been a big hit, earning a record-breaking $211 million in its opening weekend, and is currently playing in theaters.

Advertisement

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Evans mentioned “I just had to fly in real quick, do a couple days of filming, and fly out, for me, it was pretty easy.”

He noted that Johnny Storm's costume didn't have to be perfect, as the character is portrayed as being a bit worn down in the new film. This was different from his earlier experiences with the character, where everything had to be very precise as Marvel was still establishing itself at the time.

Deadpool & Wolverine premiered on July 26, 2024, is currently available to watch in theaters.

ALSO READ: The Vampire Diaries: 10 Differences Between The Books And The Show