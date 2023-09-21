‘I'm so proud of you’: When Zendaya extended her support to Tom Holland after he said he wanted a break from Spider-Man to start a family

We are revisiting a 2021 interview where Tom Holland spoke to People and revealed that he had initially wanted to take a break from Spider-Man and focus on starting a family. He also revealed that he couldn’t wait to be a father. Holland voiced his opinion on how he wanted a future for Spider-Man that was more diverse.

Tom Holland received support from Zendaya after he spoke about planning on taking a break from Spider-Man

In an interview with People, Tom Holland said, "I've spent the last six years being so focused on my career. I want to take a break and focus on starting a family and figuring out what I want to do outside of this world."

He further added, "I love kids. I can't wait to be a dad — I can wait and I will, but I can't wait! If I'm at a wedding or a party, I'm always at the kids' table hanging out. My dad's been such a great role model for me. I think I've got that from him."

After Tom Holland made the announcement, Zendaya shared a tribute post on Instagram with a picture of a young Holland in Spider-Man costume. She captioned the post, "I'm so proud of you. Some things never change and good thing."

Tom Holland wanted to retire as Spider-Man to make way for a diverse future

Meanwhile, talking about how he is hoping for a diverse future for Spider-Man, the actor said, "Maybe it is time for me to move on. Maybe what's best for Spider-Man is that they do a Miles Morales film. I have to take Peter Parker into account as well because he is an important part of my life."

Holland also mentioned, "I don't want to be responsible for holding back the next young person that comes in who deserves it just as much. I would love to see a future of Spider-Man that's more diverse — maybe you have a Spider-Gwen or a Spider-Woman." He continued. "We've had three Spider-Mans in a row; we've all been the same. It'd be nice to see something different."

However, things didn't work out the way Holland planned and he will, indeed, be starring in the next Spider-Man movie. Spider-Man producer Amy Pascal spoke to Fandango and revealed, "This is not the last movie that we are going to make with Marvel – [this is not] the last Spider-Man movie. We are getting ready to make the next Spider-Man movie with Tom Holland and Marvel, it just isn't part of … we're thinking of this as three films, and now we're going to go onto the next three. This is not the last of our MCU movies."

Back in February 2023, Kevin Feige who is the President of Marvel Studios told Entertainment Weekly that they already have the story for the Spider-Man sequel.

