Most Powerful Avengers in MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe)

Once upon a time, Earth's mightiest heroes and heroines united against a common threat, giving birth to the legendary Avengers. Their mission: to vanquish foes no single superhero could withstand.

From the pages of Marvel's timeless comics to the big screen, the Avengers have faced the likes of Loki and other formidable villains, proving that together they are stronger. While each Avenger possesses unique abilities, not all are created equal. So, let's update our ranking of the most powerful members in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Before we dive into that, let's acknowledge the Avengers' visionary founder, Nick Fury, who will be sorely missed in the upcoming Disney+ event series, Secret Invasion. But even if Fury's efforts falter, we have faith that the Avengers will rise to save our planet.

Now, amidst Phase Four's depths, let's unveil the seven mightiest Avengers, who hold the fate of the MCU in their hands.

1. Scarlet Witch

Scarlet Witch's current standing in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is a topic of debate. While her status as an Avenger is uncertain due to her recent villainous turn in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, it's clear that she remains the most powerful among Earth's Mightiest Heroes. Losing her loved ones has transformed her into an incredibly dangerous being, capable of manipulating the multiverse. In the WandaVision season finale, Agatha Harkness explicitly confirms that the Scarlet Witch possesses even greater powers than the Sorcerer Supreme himself. Wanda Maximoff's superiority is unquestionable.

2. Captain Marvel

Captain Marvel's immense power has made her a force to be reckoned with, which is why she has had limited appearances in the MCU so far. Unlike Scarlet Witch and other heroes, Carol Danvers fully embraced her powers in her first movie and has since been busy aiding other planets across the universe.

But when she does join the major battles, she completely changes the game. It's clear that she could potentially defeat Thanos, and her arrival in Endgame has a monumental impact on the fight.

3. Thor

Thor, blessed with godlike powers and eternal life, stands as the mightiest member of the original Avengers. He soars through the skies and traverses realms effortlessly. With his unrivaled might, he alone vanquished Thanos, even with the all-powerful Infinity Stones in the villain's possession.

Thor's power only amplifies over time, and while he often wields a weapon to focus his energy, he is formidable with or without it. Whether armed or not, Thor's presence alone can tip the scales in any battle, making him an unstoppable force.







4. Doctor Strange

Doctor Strange remains incredibly powerful despite losing the time stone. His sorcery skills make him a formidable adversary, and that's why he often confronts villains who are significantly more powerful than others. Thanos is perhaps the most formidable opponent he has faced, and although he couldn't defeat him completely, he came remarkably close, even when Thanos possessed four of the six stones.





5. Iron Man

Tony Stark, the brilliant mind behind Iron Man, achieved the remarkable feat of mastering time travel. With his advanced technology, he confronts adversaries far more powerful than himself. Though he doesn't defeat Thanos, he astoundingly comes close, proving that a regular person with an extraordinary suit can challenge cosmic dangers. Iron Man's genius levels the battlefield against formidable foes, making him an exceptional force to reckon with.





6. Hulk

Hulk is incredibly strong and almost impossible to kill. When Bruce Banner manages to control him, Hulk becomes very intelligent. This unique combination makes Hulk a vital member of the Avengers, despite his tendency to lose control and cause damage in the early movies. While he may not be able to defeat Thanos, Hulk is more than capable of defeating most other adversaries and coming out on top.

7. Vision

Vision possesses incredible powers and abilities. With an Infinity Stone in his forehead and access to vast human knowledge, he has the potential for even greater power. However, despite his advantages, Vision is still vulnerable and can be harmed by Thanos's henchmen. Nevertheless, there are instances where Vision's powers prove crucial. He played a pivotal role in defeating Ultron, and he possesses the unique ability to wield Mjölnir. Although he may not be as strong as one might expect, Vision is far from being weak.





8. Captain America

Steve Rogers, also known as Captain America, received the Super Soldier Serum, which unlocked his body's true potential. With his vibranium shield, he can withstand powerful attacks, even from Thor's hammer. Despite not being the strongest Avenger, Cap managed to defeat Iron Man in battle. He had the ability to kill him but chose not to due to his pure and noble heart. This act made him worthy of wielding Mjölnir, reaching the peak of his power when he fought and nearly defeated Thanos.





9. Spider-Man

Spider-Man, mentored by Tony Stark, has access to advanced suits that enhance his abilities. The Iron Spider suit proved useful against Thanos and Doc Ock. However, Peter Parker has shown he can be a hero without relying on high-tech gear, defeating the Vulture.

His strength rivals that of Captain America and the Winter Soldier. He demonstrated his true power when he fought the Green Goblin. Peter's intelligence helps him outsmart and overpower even Doctor Strange. But what truly sets him apart is his Spider-Sense, which alerts him to both visible and invisible threats. Remarkably, his body can sense and evade danger even when his soul is separated from it.





10. Nebula

Nebula in the MCU went through an incredible transformation. In the comics, she was a villain with no remorse, but the movies turned her into a hero. It wasn't until Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 that we saw her first hint of goodness, and in Avengers: Infinity War, she fully embraced the light and joined the Avengers. By the time Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 came out, Nebula had not only redeemed herself but also become a leader at Knowhere. She grew emotionally and formed strong bonds with her team.

In Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, we learned that Nebula had received powerful cybernetic upgrades since Thor: Love and Thunder. She now has internal weapons, like an arm cannon, that can rival Iron Man's. Additionally, she has become incredibly resilient, surviving injuries that would have been fatal to most others.

